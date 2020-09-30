“The guys actually really settled in this past weekend,” Pederson said. “[They] did a nice job in the game, and so there’s no need to really shift too many guys around. Herbig has done an outstanding job for us starting out at right and then playing left, and Pryor filling in last week. So we don’t feel the need at this point. We will get Jamon Brown more reps just to get him caught up with the offense, but other than that, we don’t feel the need right now to make any changes there.”