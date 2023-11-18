Eagles injury news: Cam Jurgens added to the active roster, in line to return Monday vs. Chiefs

The Eagles will have a mostly healthy active roster when they make the trip to Kansas City, Mo., in advance of their Super Bowl LVII rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m., 6abc, ESPN).

Right guard Cam Jurgens (foot), cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder), and tight end Grant Calcaterra (concussion) do not have injury designations on Saturday’s final injury report, indicating that they are available to play against the Chiefs. Jurgens was added to the active roster from injured reserve on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles had a spot available in the absence of inside linebacker Nakobe Dean, who went on injured reserve (foot) on Thursday.

Jurgens has missed the last five games while rehabbing a foot injury that he sustained against the Washington Commanders in Week 4. The 24-year-old earned the starting right guard job out of training camp, his first year as a starter since he was selected by the Eagles in the second round, No. 51 overall out of Nebraska in the 2022 draft.

Roby sustained his injury in Week 6 against the New York Jets, less than two weeks after initially signing with the Eagles practice squad. He has missed the last three games. In his two games with the Eagles, Roby played a total of 55 defensive snaps and collected two tackles. According to PFF, Roby allowed a total of four receptions for six yards on nine targets in those two games.

Advertisement

Calcaterra sustained a concussion in Week 8 against the Commanders and sat out the following game against the Dallas Cowboys. He has not been targeted in eight games this season.

» READ MORE: There’s no replacing Dallas Goedert, but last year’s stretch leaves clues on how the Eagles might try

Meanwhile, tight end Dallas Goedert, who suffered a fractured forearm against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, will be sidelined for the time being. However, the Eagles have not placed him on injured reserve, which would require him to miss four games. The decision to leave him on the active roster indicates that he could be available to play in a shorter time frame.

“We have high hopes that Dallas is going to be back,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “Again, I don’t know when. I think that’s unfair to Dallas. Yeah, there is a reason he’s not on IR yet.”

The Eagles will be tasked with trying to make up for Goedert’s impact on the field — in the run and pass game. Through nine games, Goedert collected 410 yards and two touchdowns on 38 receptions and also has established a reputation for being a talented run blocker. The Eagles will look to replace his snaps by committee.

Safety Justin Evans (knee) has been ruled out against the Chiefs. He sustained a knee injury in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams and missed the last four games while on injured reserve. His 21-day practice window was opened on Tuesday.