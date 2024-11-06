Dallas Goedert ‘tracking’ toward return; Jalen Hurts rests as Eagles prepare for Cowboys

How is Dallas Goedert’s hamstring feeling?

Before Eagles practice started Wednesday, the tight end spent some time on the field simulating the Saquon Barkley backwards hurdle. Like everyone else who has seen it — there can’t be many at this point who haven’t — Goedert came away awed by the athleticism.

“I couldn’t even jump over my shoe and land that,” Goedert said. “The things he does on the field are special and getting him here, being able to play with a running back of that caliber, opens up everything. I’m just excited to go out there and block so I can see more plays like that.”

That should be as soon as Sunday, Goedert said. After missing the last three-plus games with a hamstring injury, Goedert returned to practice Wednesday and said he’s “tracking in the right direction” to make his return for the Eagles’ Week 10 game in Dallas on Sunday.

“Still waiting to see how the week goes,” Goedert said. “I like where I’m at now. It feels good and I’m looking forward to attacking it the rest of the way.”

While Goedert has been out, the Eagles haven’t really missed a beat. They have won their last four games — Goedert was hurt in the first quarter of the game that started that streak — while scoring 28.2 points per game during that stretch.

“We’ve just been clicking,” Goedert said. “We’re doing a lot of good things. We have a lot of good players and they’re making plays when they need to.”

Barkley, of course, is at the top of the list. The Eagles have committed to putting the ball in the running back’s hands and the strategy seems to be working. Still, Jalen Hurts has been efficient in the passing game and Grant Calcaterra has stepped up in Goedert’s place with 13 receptions and 160 yards over the last four games. Goedert said he can see the Eagles utilizing more 12 personnel packages with both tight ends on the field.

As for the frustration of missing time again, Goedert said: “You just got to take what comes to you. I never want to be injured, but you just got to make sure you keep a positive attitude and when you get back, you’re in the best shape you can be in, you’ve been paying attention in meetings so you know all the little nuances of things that we’ve changed over the few weeks.”

The nuances aren’t too complex. Block for Barkley.

Hurts rests; Eagles have a lengthy injury report

Hurts was on the field and had his helmet on when individual drills started Wednesday, the only session of practice open to reporters. But backup Kenny Pickett took the first reps as Hurts stood nearby and watched.

Nothing to see here, Hurts said after, just a rest day.

“I just do what I’m told,” Hurts said. After their Sunday game in Dallas, the Eagles have a quick turnaround to host first-place Washington next Thursday.

Hurts wasn’t alone, as Barkley also was a limited participant at Wednesday’s practice due to rest.

Wednesday’s session was a walkthrough, so the injury report is an estimation.

The Eagles listed three players as non-participants: DeVonta Smith (hamstring); Nolan Smith (groin); and Ben VanSumeren (concussion).

Nine Eagles were limited with various ailments. Most notably, Darius Slay, who missed Sunday’s win over Jacksonville with a groin injury, returned to the practice field in a limited capacity. Three current starters on the offensive line — Mekhi Becton (ankle), Fred Johnson (knee), and Cam Jurgens (wrist) — were also limited. So was Bryce Huff, who played sparingly Sunday because of a wrist injury. Ainias Smith (ankle), Josh Sweat (hip), and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (hip) were also limited participants.