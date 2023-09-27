Eagles guard Landon Dickerson expects to play Sunday; Boston Scott could be close to returning

When the Eagles return to the Linc on Sunday afternoon to take on the Washington Commanders, Landon Dickerson plans to be back in his spot on the offensive line.

The left guard suffered a knee contusion against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday and exited the game, but he said Wednesday he was “feeling good” before the Eagles’ walk-through. While wearing a compression sleeve on his right leg, Dickerson answered affirmatively when asked if he expects to play on Sunday.

Dickerson was listed as a full participant on the first injury report of the week. The report contained estimations about participation given that the Eagles did not hold a typical practice on Wednesday.

Additionally, running back Boston Scott (concussion) was listed as a full participant, indicating that he has cleared concussion protocol. Scott was a limited participant on Friday and Saturday, working his way through the five phases of the protocol after suffering a concussion in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings. He was ruled out before Monday’s game.

Safety Sydney Brown suffered a hamstring injury during Monday’s game while diving to break up a pass in the end zone intended for Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, sources told The Inquirer on Tuesday. The injury is not considered to be serious. On Wednesday, Brown was listed as a non-participant.

Brown played 11 snaps in the slot and one on the outside, according to Pro Football Focus. He was primarily rotating in the slot with cornerback James Bradberry in place of nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox, who was placed on injured reserve last week with a torn pectoral muscle.

Meanwhile, safety Justin Evans, who left Monday’s game with a neck injury and played just six defensive snaps, would not have participated in practice had it been held on Wednesday. Evans said that he’s taking it “day by day” and seeing how he feels before making a call on his status for Sunday’s game.

“I’m feeling better,” Evans said. “Just getting better day by day, I feel like. So it’s nothing serious, nothing too serious.”

When Evans exited, safety Terrell Edmunds took his place alongside Reed Blankenship, finishing the game with 41 defensive snaps (87%). Edmunds had two tackles.

Wide receiver Quez Watkins (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday’s injury report. The fourth-year receiver missed Monday’s game after he was hurt against the Vikings. Olamide Zaccheaus took his place in the slot.

Punt returner/wide receiver Britain Covey (hamstring), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (knee), inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (ribs), and right guard Cam Jurgens (groin) had limited participation designations.