The Eagles’ long wait for Jordan Howard’s return has ended after almost seven weeks. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said the 25-year-old running back was cleared for contact Thursday and will return to practice without any limitations Friday.
Howard was sidelined after suffering a shoulder stinger against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 3 and has been a limited participant in practice since the team returned from its bye week on Nov. 13.
Howard was the Eagles’ lead running back when he went down, but rookie Miles Sanders has blossomed in Howard’s absence and Boston Scott has developed into a productive complementary back. Pederson said Howard’s return won’t interfere with the two young runners, especially as he works his way back into shape.
“The challenge is we’ve been [game-] planning with Miles and Boston,” Pederson said. “Jordan gives us, obviously, a third back, a situational guy. We understand who he is, but again, we mentioned yesterday as far as the conditioning and the game shape and being ready and all that. You just can’t give him a full complement of plays."
Howard had 525 rushing yards and averaged 4.4 yards per carry before his injury. With Howard as the main guy, Sanders was averaging 37.3 rushing yards. Sanders has averaged 71 yards since Howard’s injury, and is coming off two games in which he gained more than 150 yards from scrimmage.
“We don’t want to necessarily disrupt what we’ve got going, but he [Howard] is a big piece, obviously, to our offense," Pederson said.
Pederson said that tight end Zach Ertz, who is dealing with a rib and back injury, is still up in the air. The team held practice at Lincoln Financial Field because its practice facility’s field is too firm, Pederson said. The coach added that Ertz would be there for the walkthrough part of practice, but wouldn’t be a full participant. Ertz was not on the field during the team’s stretching period open to the media.
“He’ll be with the team,” Pederson said. “But at the same time, we want to make sure he’s getting all the treatment he can, too. There will be portions where he will be inside getting treatment.”
Pederson added that right tackle Lane Johnson is making progress with his high ankle sprain. Johnson has missed the last two games after going down against the New York Giants earlier this month. Johnson was also absent during the stretching period.