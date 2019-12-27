Pederson said that tight end Zach Ertz, who is dealing with a rib and back injury, is still up in the air. The team held practice at Lincoln Financial Field because its practice facility’s field is too firm, Pederson said. The coach added that Ertz would be there for the walkthrough part of practice, but wouldn’t be a full participant. Ertz was not on the field during the team’s stretching period open to the media.