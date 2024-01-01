Source: Eagles’ DeVonta Smith has mild ankle sprain

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who left Sunday’s 35-31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals late in the fourth quarter with an injury, is suspected to be dealing with a mild ankle sprain, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer on Monday.

The third-year receiver was injured on the Eagles’ second-to-last drive of the game on a third-and-19 bubble screen to running back Kenneth Gainwell. Smith was rolled up on from behind while blocking for Gainwell, who picked up just 4 yards on the play. The Eagles settled for a 43-yard Jake Elliott field goal, preceding the Cardinals’ game-winning touchdown drive.

Smith finished the game with three receptions for 30 yards. He was spotted after the game wearing a walking boot on his right foot and using crutches. Smith will undergo additional testing on Monday to confirm the injury.

The 25-year-old Smith has never missed a game in his NFL career. He has played in 50 games, amassing 240 receptions for 3,178 yards and 19 touchdowns. He eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards against the New York Giants in Week 15 for a second straight season and brought his total yardage to 1,066 against the Cardinals.