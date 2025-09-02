Eagles issue a SEPTA warning for fans coming to Thursday’s home opener

As the Eagles home opener quickly approaches, the team has issued a warning for fans who plan to make their way to Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night for the home opener against the Dallas Cowboys: arrive early and carpool if possible.

“Fans with tickets to Thursday’s game should plan to arrive early and allow for additional travel time to Lincoln Financial Field,” the Eagles said in a news release. “The Eagles are encouraging everyone to be inside the stadium by 7:45 p.m. Parking lots in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex will open earlier than what is typically advertised for home games. All parking lots will open at 1:30 p.m. Please carpool if possible.”

The warning comes less than two weeks after an initial round of SEPTA service cuts began, the result of a significant funding shortfall for the transit system and a prolonged stalemate over the budget in Harrisburg.

As part of the transit agency’s austerity measures, SEPTA will no longer run extra express trains for the crowds on game days alongside a 20% decrease in all service.

The Eagles are asking fans who don’t have tickets to avoid the South Philadelphia Sports Complex — a wish that may be difficult to fulfill for fans who plan to tailgate or watch the game at Xfinity Live!

“Arrangements should be made to enjoy the game with family and friends at another location,” the Eagles said.

“As a reminder to those whose only option is to take public transportation, SEPTA is operating with limited service. Because changes to service and routes are continuing to evolve, fans should check the website frequently for updates.”

The Eagles’ season opener against the Cowboys is scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. — and part of the reason the team wants fans there early could be for the Super Bowl banner unveiling.