Pa. Senate Republicans proposed two years of funding for mass transit. SEPTA says it needs clarification on the details.

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s Senate on Tuesday advanced a $47.6 billion state budget for 2025-26 that holds spending flat, as well as a two-year, $1.2 billion transportation plan opposed by Democrats to fund mass transit operations and repairs to rural roads.

The two-year transportation measure would draw from money designated for ongoing and planned transit capital projects in the Public Transportation Trust Fund — as well as revenue from taxing interactive gaming.

After initially bashing the Senate’s proposal, saying it “creates new problems,” SEPTA general manager Scott Sauer later said he needed more clarification about funding sources and expected “to remain in close contact with all parties in this negotiation as we continue to await a solution that will provide adequate sustainable funding for SEPTA’s future.” Sauer’s change in posture came following “further discussions with Senate Republican staff,” he said.

The transit agency, which carries about 700,000 passengers a day in the state’s most populous region, is preparing for deep service cuts because, it says, the legislature and governor have not agreed on long-term funding for transit. It faces a $213 million operating deficit.

Last week, SEPTA announced that state funding was needed by Aug. 14 or a first round of cuts would be enacted.

Democratic opposition

Gov. Josh Shapiro and House Majority Leader Matt Bradford (D., Montgomery) both said they oppose the transportation bill.

Bradford also said that he opposed the Senate’s overall spending plan. Shapiro has not yet commented on it.

SEPTA has not said whether the state Senate’s action, if approved, would forestall the planned cuts and fare increase that are scheduled to go into effect beginning Aug. 24, just one day before the start of the school year for Philadelphia public schools.

Manuel Bonder, a spokesperson for the governor, said Shapiro, a Democrat, “appreciates Senate Republicans finally acknowledging the need to fund mass transit systems across the Commonwealth,” but that it doesn’t do enough.

“This is clearly not a serious, long-term proposal that can pass both chambers,” Bonder added. “It’s time to get back to the table and keep working at it.”

Leaders in the House, which is controlled by Democrats, and Shapiro have insisted on $1.5 billion in new funding for SEPTA and other transit systems from sales-tax revenue, a measure that has not found support with the Senate’s GOP majority.

The Senate’s budget proposal also falls significantly short of Shapiro’s $51.5 billion budget pitch and the House’s $50.6 billion spending plan. That gap — and discrepancies over funding SEPTA and other Pennsylvania mass transit agencies — likely means that the state’s seven-week budget impasse will continue.

More than funding

The Senate transportation bill also would classify as a first-degree felony assault or attempted assault of a transit operator causing death or bodily harm to the operator or another person. It would be punishable by 20 years in prison.

The measure also would extend the authority of the state special prosecutor for crimes on SEPTA through Dec. 31, 2035. Republican lawmakers wanted to establish the position initially because they believed Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was not proactive enough on transit crime.

Shapiro signed legislation establishing the special prosecutor position, which was initially supposed to expire at the end of 2026.

This is a developing story and will be updated.