Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) on a touchdown run against the Jaguars during the 2nd quarter at Lincoln Financial Field, Sunday, October 2, 2022

After a strip sack by Haason Reddick resulted in the Jaguars’ fourth turnover, the Eagles capped off a six-play drive with Miles Sanders’ second touchdown of the day to extend their lead to 29-14.

Sanders is up to 118 rushing yards on the day after the 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.