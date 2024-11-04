Former Eagles react to win over Jaguars: ‘I’m going to tell my grandkids about Nick Sirianni one day’

The Eagles beat the Jaguars, 28-23, on Sunday, in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as it appeared. The Birds pulled their streak to four straight wins, but there’s never a drama-free game. Nakobe Dean sealed the win with his first career interception, but a few questionable calls from both Nick Sirianni and the officials still gave fans — and former players — a lot to talk about during and after the game.

Despite the win, Sirianni earned criticism for leaving 12 points on the board. The Birds elected to go for the two-point conversion three times, but failed to convert a single one. They also went for it twice on fourth down twice inside the Jaguars’ 30-yard line, instead of attempting short field goals, which they also failed to convert.

Advertisement

While plenty were criticizing Sirianni’s decisions, former Birds defensive end Chris Long could only sit back and marvel at the Eagles coach.

“I’m going to tell my grandkids about Nick Sirianni one day,” Long said on his Green Light podcast. “You should’ve seen him. He was like if you grabbed somebody out of the stands, six Miller Lites deep, and were like, ‘Go coach your heart out,’ for good and for bad.”

» READ MORE: Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith’s talent rescued the Eagles against the Jaguars | Mike Sielski

Luckily for Sirianni, both the Eagles’ defense and their skill players on offense kept Sunday a happy one for the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field.

DeVonta Smith’s touchdown catch was a “thing of beauty. If it were a bigger situation, you’d build a statue. That’s a gorgeous looking freeze-frame,” Long said. And Saquon Barkley’s hurdle was “one of the wildest things I saw in my entire life.”

On the sidelines during the game, LeSean McCoy, who was honored as the newest member of the Eagles’ Hall of Fame, also couldn’t contain his excitement about Barkley.

“Saquon, that man’s going crazy right now!” McCoy said after Barkley ripped off a run during his interview on CBS.

Earlier in the game, McCoy was in the perfect spot to see Barkley’s touchdown near the end of the first half.