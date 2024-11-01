Eagles vs. Jaguars predictions: Our writers make their picks for Week 9

The Eagles might want to get Saquon Barkley going early, but the Jaguars have been solid against the run and their biggest advantages might be with receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Not only are the 5-2 Eagles favored to win, but also our writers are picking them to win by double-digit points against the 2-6 Jaguars.

The Eagles boast favorable matchups on both sides of the ball, even without Jordan Mailata and most likely Dallas Goedert and Darius Slay. So long as the Eagles don’t stoop to the level of their opponent, they should be able to nab their fourth straight win since the bye week.

Plus, the Jaguars are already in sell mode. They traded left tackle Cam Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday. So, there’s a chance that the Jaguars roll out three backups on the offensive line on Sunday, which could mean feasting time for the Eagles’ pass rush. They struggled with allowing pressure early in the season, conceding 11 sacks in the first three games. Getting Trevor Lawrence, who has the seventh-lowest time to throw average in the league, out of a rhythm early could open up opportunities for the pass rush to pin its ears back.

The 2-6 Jaguars are limping into their matchup against the Eagles. Christian Kirk, who is No. 2 on the team in receiving yards, broke his collarbone last week and is out for the season. Brian Thomas, the team’s top receiver, was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a chest injury. Left guard Ezra Cleveland (ankle) and right guard Brandon Scherff (knee) seem doubtful to play. A number of other players are banged up, including third receiver Gabe Davis (shoulder).

The Eagles should be able to run the ball effectively and also throw it. It’s hard to imagine Jacksonville scoring enough points to keep up. A big one looms next week in Dallas, but this is only a trap game if you’re obsessed with being a contrarian.

Jacksonville’s only chance seems to be relying on its running back to try to control the clock. The Jaguars shouldn’t have enough manpower on defense to stop Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith. The Eagles have been relying on their run game, and while Jacksonville has been solid against the run, the Jags haven’t faced a running back of Barkley’s caliber. They avoided Joe Mixon when they played Houston and later faced a Colts team that didn’t have Jonathan Taylor. Josh Jacobs of Green Bay, arguably the best runner the Jaguars have faced, went for 127 yards on 25 carries last week.

The Jaguars will need to play near-perfect football — assuming the Eagles play close to the level they played at the last few weeks — to win in Philly. Nick Sirianni’s team maybe hasn’t earned that amount of trust — at least not yet — but there are matchup advantages up and down the roster. I can see Pederson getting his group to hang into the fourth quarter. But I think the Eagles have figured out enough to beat Jacksonville, even if they don’t bring their “A” game.

The Jaguars have settled down some after an 0-4 start, but they’re coming off a tough 30-27 loss to the Packers at home and suffered some casualties. The Eagles, meanwhile, are playing their best football with three straight victories — the most impressive coming on Sunday at the Bengals. They can’t overlook a Jacksonville team that could be playing for coach Doug Pederson’s job.

The Eagles host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Here are our writers’ predictions for Week 9.

Jeff McLane

The Jaguars have two above-average edge rushers in Travon Walker (6-½ sacks) and Josh Hines-Allen (three sacks). Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will see Walker the most. He shut him down two years ago. Hines-Allen is more versatile than Walker and will be another tough test for Fred Johnson, who’s still filling in for Jordan Mailata at left tackle. I’d expect the Eagles to again pick their spots to help Johnson in pass protection. Jacksonville has been decent at defending the run — even with light boxes. The Eagles have made it clear since the bye that they’re going to try and get Saquon Barkley his in the early going. But I’m not sure it makes sense to hammer it on the ground with the advantages receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith should have vs. man-to-man defense. Cornerback Tyson Campbell is back from injured reserve and is Jacksonville’s best man defender. He may shadow Brown.

Like the rest of his team, quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been steadier after a difficult first month. He likes to get the ball out quick averages 2.66 seconds to throw. He will also air it out more than most, however. He averages 9.1 air yards per attempt, which is seventh-highest in the league. The Eagles defense has done well to limit explosive passes in recent weeks, but it has to be ready for gadgety plays. Lawrence likes to work from the pocket, but Pederson will move his quarterback to buy him time behind a so-so offensive line.

Lawrence can be prone to turnovers, and when his mechanics are off, his passes tend to sail. He lost starting receiver Christian Kirk to a season-ending broken collarbone last week, and his top target, rookie Brian Thomas, is questionable with a chest injury. If healthy, Thomas can stretch the field and win in the air. The Eagles could be without cornerback Darius Slay. Isaiah Rodgers will be his replacement. He gives up 5 inches in height to Thomas. Vic Fangio’s unit has gotten into a groove since the bye, but it’s not without flaws. Evan Engram could be a handful for safety Reed Blankenship or whoever is tasked with covering the tight end.

Pederson’s run offense has been efficient. Tank Bigsby is a slasher and gets a lot of yards after contact. He has done well in starter Travis Etienne’s absence. Etienne is expected back, though, giving the Jaguars complementary inside (Bigsby) and outside (Etienne) runners. Fangio’s run defense has been much better since the first two games. He’s figured out some of his personnel. But I’d expect the Jaguars, who use a fair amount of play-action, to try and target off-ball linebackers Nakobe Dean and Zack Baun with fakes.

Prediction: Eagles 34, Jaguars 23

Jeff Neiburg

Jacksonville’s offense seems to have figured something out, but as the other Jeff points out above, the defense is woeful. The Jaguars are in a stretch of allowing at least 30 points in three of four games, and the only game they held a team under 30 was against the 1-6 New England Patriots in part two of Jacksonville’s two-week residency in London. And while the team in general is playing better, and perhaps staving off Pederson’s inevitable firing, the Jaguars are a 2-6 football team heading into Lincoln Financial Field as an underdog of more than a touchdown.

This one should play out accordingly.

Sure, Lawrence is playing better, but the Jaguars are down Kirk and may be without Thomas. Even if Thomas plays, it’s hard to imagine he’ll be at 100%, and assuming the Eagles are able to move the ball and score points against a defense that isn’t offering up much resistance, Lawrence should be playing catch-up without enough firepower to make up the difference. Regardless if Slay ends up getting on the field or not, the Eagles finally have the depth at cornerback to withstand his absence, and though the Jaguars have been decent when it comes to protecting Lawrence, they should be in obvious pass situations enough for this surging Eagles pass rush to get after the quarterback.

» READ MORE: Tush Push might be a TD thief, but Eagles’ Saquon Barkley sees it as ‘winning football’

Prediction: Eagles 31, Jaguars 16

Olivia Reiner

Etienne, the Jaguars’ top running back, is expected to return this week after missing the last couple of games. Tank Bigsby has been a bright spot in his place, forcing a missed tackle on 38.8% of his carries this season (No. 2 in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats). The Eagles have cleaned up their tackling in recent weeks, and they must continue on that trend, otherwise Bigsby could make them pay.

» READ MORE: Vic Fangio is feeling good about the Eagles defense. Is there a trade that could help it further?

On the other side of the ball, the Jaguars’ biggest defensive strength is their pass rush. Hines-Allen is particularly disruptive, winning 19.5% of his reps on non-penalty pass rush snaps (No. 7 in the league among edge rushers with at least 137 pass-rush snaps, according to Pro Football Focus). He lines up primarily on the right side of the defensive, indicating that Fred Johnson has another tough assignment this week after facing Trey Hendrickson against the Bengals. Travon Walker, who lines up opposite Hines-Allen, leads the team in sacks.

Prediction: Eagles 34, Jaguars 21

