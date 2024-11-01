Skip to content
Eagles
Link copied to clipboard
Link copied to clipboard

Eagles vs. Jaguars predictions: Our writers make their picks for Week 9

Our writers are picking the Eagles to win their fourth straight game as they face Doug Pederson, Trevor Lawrence, and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (right) keeps the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (left) defends in the Eagles' 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (right) keeps the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (left) defends in the Eagles' 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer
Teaser
More Details
Everything

The Eagles host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Here are our writers’ predictions for Week 9.

  1. Not only are the 5-2 Eagles favored to win, but also our writers are picking them to win by double-digit points against the 2-6 Jaguars.

  2. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been turnover-prone and is playing with a depleted offensive line. That could mean another big day for the surging Eagles defense.

  3. The Eagles might want to get Saquon Barkley going early, but the Jaguars have been solid against the run and their biggest advantages might be with receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.