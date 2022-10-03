Miles Sanders can be excused for thinking he had never rushed, in all his years of playing football, as many times as he did on Sunday. Running backs, normally an unsatisfied lot, tend to believe they get lighter the more the touches they get.

“It feel good,” Sanders said when asked how it felt to set an NFL career high in carries. “I ain’t gonna lie. I didn’t even notice I had 27 carries.”

Despite the Eagles running back’s claim that he never had as many totes, dating as far back to his Pop Warner days with the Swissvale Golden Flashes, Sanders actually logged 27 rushes for Penn State against Rutgers in 2018.

But four years later, his team needed every one of his carries as the remnants from Hurricane Ian drenched Lincoln Financial Field. Sanders was the cowbell in a rejuvenated running attack that spearheaded a comeback over Doug Pederson’s Jaguars, 29-21, as the Eagles moved to 4-0.

Sanders’ 134 yards on the ground were also an NFL best for the fourth-year tailback. He rushed for two touchdowns — his most in two seasons — and he added two catches for 22 yards.

“He played angry in my opinion,” quarterback Jalen Hurts said. “He played with a purpose this afternoon. He deserves it. He had a hell of a game.”

But it takes all 11 players on offense, especially the big guys on the offensive line, for the Eagles to have as much success as they did against one of the best run defenses, statistically speaking, entering the contest.

The strength of the entire team may be its O-line. When tackle Jordan Mailata left early with a shoulder injury, followed by right guard Isaac Seumalo (ankle) in the second half, the unit didn’t miss a beat with replacements Jack Driscoll and Sua Opeta.

“Our offensive line, I’ll take them over anybody in this league,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “I love that group. They are gritty. They are grimy. They are tough. They are physical. And we had to play some guys today.”

Pederson knows as well as anyone. He might not have a Super Bowl ring if it weren’t for the franchise’s long-held philosophy of investing significantly in the position. He might not have received the rousing ovation he did upon his return to Philadelphia if not for O-line coach Jeff Stoutland’s ability to train reserves as well as he does starters.

“We know all those guys,” Pederson said, “and know how they’re coached.”

The Eagles struggled initially to sustain the run game early on, though. Sanders managed just nine yards on his first six carries. But the whole team looked unprepared to start. Hurts tossed a pick-six. And the Jaguars marched 80 yards on eight plays to take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

But the Eagles didn’t panic.

“Nothing needed to be said,” Hurts said. “There was no come-to-Jesus moment.”

It was Hurts’ arm that spurred the turnaround at first. He completed a slant to receiver A.J. Brown and then a screen tight end Dallas Goedert. But it was his legs on back-to-back scrambles — a 13-yard scamper on third down at the Jacksonville 16-yard line, followed by a 3-yard fourth-down plunge in which he endured a thunderous hit — that got the Eagles finally on the board.

But the next touchdown-scoring drive was run-heavy as the O-line started opening up lanes and Sanders ran five times for 40 yards, including a 10-yard burst into the end zone after the sea parted on the right.

“Just trying to attack the defense instead of running our outside zone at the beginning,” Sanders said of what changed schematically. “Just trying to be more downhill first and then mixing it up with mid-zone and inside-zone stuff.”

The Eagles turned their season around and reached the postseason last season largely because they became a run-first, -second, and sometimes -third offense. But they needed to improve their passing game and featured the aerial attack in their first three wins this season.

But Sunday’s driving rain and 15 m.p.h. winds called for more of Sanders and the run game. The Eagles finished with 50 rushes and their most since the Saints game last season. But you have to go back to 1997 for the last time they had as many carries.

“That’s our goal,” Hurts said. “Be efficient in everything that we do.”

Ball security was paramount. The Jaguars were cruising until quarterback Trevor Lawrence had the ball slip out of his hand and to Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox on a fourth down. He had, all told, four lost fumbles and an interception.

“It was definitely a train wreck, especially for snapping the ball,” Eagles center Jason Kelce said of the wet conditions. “I was very anxious every time I grabbed the ball today.”

The Eagles’ only fumble occurred when Kelce fired a shotgun snap before Hurts was ready. But Sanders, who doesn’t have a fumble this season, was Johnny on the spot and pounced on the loose ball.

While more inside runs kept Sanders from having to make hard cuts, the run game mostly benefited from Sirianni and play caller Shane Steichen’s commitment. Sanders, after an early run, held two fingers an inch apart to suggest he was close to breaking one.

After Kenneth Gainwell’s 10-yard scoot gave the Eagles a 20-14 lead at the break, neither team scored in the third quarter. But a Sanders 35-yard burst late in that frame set up an eventual Jake Elliott field goal early in the fourth that gave the Eagles a two-score cushion.

And then the Eagles O-line took over. The big boys up front love to run, and they aren’t as affected by poor weather as skill position players.

“There aren’t a whole lot of good things that can happen as an offensive lineman. A lot of it’s bad,” said right tackle Lane Johnson, who was still shivering as he sat by his locker stall after the game. “If you lose focus and get on your high horse you can get very real quick.”

It’s only four games, but Sanders’ 18 carries a game are six more than he averaged in his first three seasons. He has had some ups and downs in his career, an assortment of injuries and his future remains unsettled with his contract set to expire this offseason.

But there is no question about his current role.

“Miles Sanders is our No. 1 back,” Sirianni said, “there is no question about it.”