Eagles wideout Jahan Dotson holds his football future in his hands. Quite literally, in fact

Jahan Dotson arrived at his introductory press conference in Philadelphia on Saturday with a football tucked in the crook of his right arm, a habit that began as a kid and stayed with him upon his arrival to the NFL.

The 24-year-old Eagles receiver said he totes the ball around wherever he goes, repeatedly acquainting his hands to the prized possession of his profession. So, naturally, Dotson accessorized with a football as he scoped out his new digs at the Linc.

“Just keep it in my hands,” Dotson said after the Eagles’ preseason loss to the Minnesota Vikings. “Being ready for my opportunity when it comes so it’s familiar.”

Dotson is slated to have his share of opportunities with the ball in his hands within the Eagles offense as its probable third receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Eagles acquired Dotson from the Washington Commanders on Thursday, upgrading the third receiver spot over the slew of preexisting competitors in camp.

The Commanders’ No. 16 overall selection in 2022 out of Penn State, Dotson was the third receiver behind Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel for the last two seasons. Going into his third year, he apparently fell out of favor with his draft team, which is undergoing transitions in the front office — and within the coaching staff.

When Dotson spoke to Commanders coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters following the trade, he said they told him that they still thought highly of him, but that “these things happen” in the NFL. Still, their words didn’t soften the surprise.

“It was a shock just because all I know in the NFL is the Washington Commanders,” Dotson said. “At the end of the day, it’s a business and I understand that very much so.”

Dotson said he isn’t taking the trade personally — except for when the Eagles take on the Commanders, with their first meeting scheduled for Nov. 14 on Thursday Night Football. Regardless, Dotson is now focused on “going from Chinese to Spanish” as he learns the “different language” of Kellen Moore’s offense without the luxury of preseason reps.

Since Dotson arrived in Philly, he’s been studying the playbook with the help of receivers coach Aaron Moorehead, including the morning before the game on Saturday. He has another session with his position coach scheduled for later that night, all in an effort to prepare him to dive into game action with the regular season beginning in less than two weeks.

“I want to get on the field right away, so I’m going to do everything possible in my power to make sure that I’m ready when that opportunity comes,” Dotson said.

Just two days into his Eagles career, Dotson said he doesn’t know the exact role that he will play in the offense. Previously in Washington, Dotson offered his offensive coordinators the versatility to line up on the outside of the formation (63.8% of his career pass snaps, according to Pro Football Focus) or in the slot (36.2%, according to PFF). Given that Brown and Smith have taken snaps in the slot and on the outside throughout camp, Dotson’s ability to play in both spots ought to appeal to Moore.

“I’m pretty comfortable doing either one, whatever they ask me to do,” Dotson said. “I’m going to do it to the fullest of my capability.”

While Dotson is unfamiliar with the playbook, he is well-acquainted with a couple of his new teammates. Saquon Barkley, a fellow former Penn State standout, spoke to the receiver an hour after he was traded, encouraging him to keep his head up and prepare to get to work.

Dotson has also spent time with Brown while training in Florida during the offseason. They competed in workouts and learned from each other, too, and in a pair of practices they’ll look to reignite when the team gets back on the field following Tuesday’s roster cutdown deadline.

“I’ve been having conversations with those guys about everything that’s going on and what they have going on here, so I know I’ll fit right in,” Dotson said.

Over the last couple of days, Dotson hasn’t had much time to process the trade. The shock hasn’t quite subsided. Still, the receiver said he enjoyed his taste of the gameday atmosphere at the Linc for the first time as a member of the Eagles. Even though he grew up in the Lehigh Valley, Dotson said he and his family members weren’t Eagles fans. (He declined to disclose the team which he and his family did root for.) Regardless, Dotson said that he’s converting his family thanks to his latest opportunity with the team he once considered a rival.

“I got goosebumps, leaving the field today, just because Philly growing up only an hour, hour and a half away from here, you understand the passion,” Dotson said following the Eagles preseason finale. “You understand how much people care about the Eagles. Seeing the fans go crazy, literally after a third preseason game, it was exciting.

“It got me a little excited to be here.”