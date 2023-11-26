How Jake Elliott converted the ‘most difficult’ kick of his career to force OT on Sunday

After playing in 117 career games, Eagles placekicker Jake Elliott has long established his pregame routine. Elliott enjoys heading out to the field hours before kickoff, and he uses that time to line up and test the strength of his leg at different parts of the grass.

The 28-year-old Elliott then provides feedback to a handful of important team personnel, including special teams coordinator Michael Clay and assistant Tyler Brown, who will relay that information to coach Nick Sirianni. By knowing Elliott’s comfort level with his potential kicks, that aids Sirianni in managing his in-game decisions. Elliott’s maximum field-goal range usually is around 60 yards – his career-long is 61.

» READ MORE: Jalen Hurts, Jake Elliott help Eagles rally for 37-34 overtime win vs. Bills

However, on Sunday evening – with a constant downpour hovering and 10-plus-mph gusts swirling across Lincoln Financial Field – Elliott admitted he wasn’t quite near that figure. Based on his pregame self-assessment, Elliott felt most comfortable between 50 and 55 yards.

Advertisement

So after the Eagles, who trailed the Buffalo Bills by only three, reached that range with less than one minute left in regulation, Elliott became fully aware of the moment as he went through his kicking motion from the sideline.

But then the Eagles were flagged twice for false start penalties, which pushed them beyond Elliott’s comfort zone, and set up a 59-yard attempt with 25 seconds remaining. Aside from dealing with the dreadful field conditions, the Bills also called a timeout in an attempt to ice the veteran kicker.

None of that mattered, though, as Elliott cleared the uprights to tie the game at 31, and force overtime. The Eagles would go on to defeat the Bills, 37-34, thanks to quarterback Jalen Hurts’ second rushing touchdown.

Elliott, who has never missed a game-tying or go-ahead field-goal attempt (8 of 8) in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime, according to ESPN, described his most recent field goal as the “most difficult” kick of his storied seven-year career.

“These are situations I’ve always thrived in,” Elliott said. “For whatever reason, I really like those [clutch] situations. I feel an extra boost of confidence and we’ve got the best units up front.

“[Long snapper] Rick Lovato threw a great ball in awful weather and [punter/holder] Braden Mann did a great job, too … I’m just trying to hit the best ball that I can. I definitely needed to drive it in order to get it there.”

On an event-filled evening that saw Bills kicker Tyler Bass miss two field goals (one tipped by defensive tackle Jalen Carter, the other missed wide right), Elliott’s improbable make gave the Eagles an opportunity for the comeback win.

The victory improved the Eagles’ record to a league-best, 10-1, with six regular-season games remaining. Elliott is now 19 for 21 on field goal attempts this season.

“I’m a broken record but during those situations,” Elliott said. “I’m always in the [practice] net. Kind of prepping, kind of figuring out the footing, especially in a game like that with how light or heavy I can get on the plant foot. It was definitely a bit beyond our range with what we talked about.”

Throughout the week, the Eagles attempted to prepare for Sunday’s conditions; Clay and Brown doused footballs with water in practice and they also had Mann dip his hands into water before several of his holds.

But Mann noted how practicing with a wet football on a dry day does not necessarily replicate the actual in-game conditions. Mann, who punted five times for 269 yards (53.8 average), said it was a constant conversation between him and Elliott regarding the weather and how the football reacted in the air.

The punter estimated the non-stop precipitation added “about a pound or two” to the football’s overall weight.

“He’s unbelievable,” Mann said of Elliott. “He’s got ice in his veins. It was unreal. There was movement on that ball, so, that wind was up there. It makes it all the more impressive from that distance. He battled through it.”

Elliott is the franchise’s all-time leader in 50-plus yard field goals (25). Through 11 games, he’s made six 50-plus yard field goals this season, a new single-season high.

“Nobody I’d rather have in the NFL more than Jake Elliott,” Sirianni said. “To me, he’s the best kicker in the NFL. He’s so clutch.”

Elliott jokingly laughed when he was presented a question about his clutch gene, which seemingly has improved as his career has progressed. By the end of the night, he was gifted an honorary game ball. He plans to “stuff it somewhere in his basement,” where the rest of his clutch game balls reside.

“It’s about being in that moment,” Elliott said. “Not necessarily how fundamentally sound I am, but being in the moment - calm, cool, and collected. Staying under-the-radar allows me to have those big-time makes.”