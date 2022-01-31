Jake Elliott is headed to Las Vegas.

The Eagles kicker was named to the NFC Pro Bowl team Monday because Rams kicker Matt Gay, the original selection, will be preparing for the Super Bowl.

Elliott earned the alternate spot on the team after a bounce-back 2021 campaign. He made 30 of his 33 kicks, including his three attempts beyond 50 yards. Elliott was also perfect on his 44 extra-point attempts, making him one of four kickers with at least 30 attempts to do so.

He was named the NFC’s special teams player of the month in November after going 8 for 8 on field goals and 11 for 11 on extra points.

Elliott’s success came after the worst year of his career in 2020. He made just 73.7% of his kicks, going 2 for 5 on kicks beyond 50 yards and 1 for 3 on kicks between 20 and 29 yards.

What was the difference?

“I probably spent a little bit more time in the film room during the offseason than I typically do,” Elliott said in December. “Just little things here and there that I feel made my kicking technique a little bit more repeatable. I focused on that.”

Elliott is now one of four Eagles players in the game. Jason Kelce and Darius Slay were both named to the team back in December, and Javon Hargrave was added as an alternate last week.