Eagles’ Jake Elliott is NFC special teams player of the week

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has been named NFC special teams player of the week following his Week 1 performance in the 25-20 victory against the New England Patriots.

Elliott, who is in his seventh season with the team, went 4-for-4 on his field goals of 32, 48, 51, and 56 yards. In total, he accounted for 13 of the Eagles’ 25 points, going 1-for-2 on extra points.

The 28-year-old Elliott was the only kicker in Week 1 to make two field goals of at least 50 yards. He has received player-of-the-week honors three other times in his career (2017 Week 3, 2021 Week 11, 2022 Week 18).

Last year, Eagles cornerback and core special-teamer Zech McPhearson (who is out for this season with a torn Achilles) earned the same distinction in Week 1 when he made two tackles and recovered an onside kick attempt in a 38-35 victory against the Detroit Lions.

