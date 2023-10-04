Eagles’ Jake Elliott named the NFC’s special teams player of the week for the second time this season

After going 4-for-4 on his field goals, including the 54-yard game-winner in overtime against the Washington Commanders, Eagles kicker Jake Elliott was named NFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday.

It’s the second time this season that Elliott has earned the honor, as he was also 4-for-4 on field goals in Week 1.

The Eagles have had players of the week in three of their four games this season. D’Andre Swift was the NFC offensive player of the week in Week 2.