Eagles
Eagles’ Jake Elliott named the NFC’s special teams player of the week for the second time this season

Elliott hit the game-winner in overtime against the Washington Commanders.

Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott celebrates his game winning 54-yard overtime field goal with quarterback Jalen Hurts to beat the Washington Commanders 34-31 on Sunday, October 1, 2023 in Philadelphia.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer

After going 4-for-4 on his field goals, including the 54-yard game-winner in overtime against the Washington Commanders, Eagles kicker Jake Elliott was named NFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday.

It’s the second time this season that Elliott has earned the honor, as he was also 4-for-4 on field goals in Week 1.

The Eagles have had players of the week in three of their four games this season. D’Andre Swift was the NFC offensive player of the week in Week 2.