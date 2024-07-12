Jalen Hurts pays tribute to the ex-Eagles salary cap executive who’ll now advise Oklahoma football recruiting

Jake Rosenberg, the former Eagles vice president of football administration, has a new role after his contract ended with the franchise after the 2024 NFL draft.

Rosenberg, who spent 12 seasons with the Eagles and has been a longtime friend to general manager Howie Roseman, will be assisting the Oklahoma football program through The Athletes Group consulting firm, according to the university.

Part of this new structure will include Oklahoma hiring its first general manager, Curtis Lofton, among others, as the Sooners look to be on the “forefront of talent analysis, acquisition, and retention,” the university news release stated Thursday.

“We’re incredibly excited for this new set-up,” Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said in a statement. “The instability we’ve seen in college athletics the past few years has presented both responsibilities and opportunities for us to refine our focus on how we evaluate, attract, and keep talented athletes. With this move, we’re innovating at a time that demands it and in doing so, we’re demonstrating Oklahoma’s commitment to a championship culture.”

The Athletes Group, founded by Jason Adams in 2018, was created to “make the transactions athletes want safer” the firm’s website says. Rosenberg, who announced his intention to join the firm on July 3 on social media, says the group is looking to help organizations “solve their most pressing problems in sports.”

The firm’s latest division created through Rosenberg will tackle a shift from the current college sports recruiting model to a more professional sports model, allocating resources efficiently in the NIL era in college sports.

With the Eagles, Rosenberg was a longtime salary cap executive and played a large role as Roseman’s strategist in cap management, contract negotiations, player evaluation, and collective bargaining agreement compliance.

Oklahoma says Rosenberg will serve as a counsel for the football program in the “establishment and refinement of the new recruiting model.”

“This partnership represents a dynamic opportunity to lead the way in collegiate sports. I am very excited to join this team and help craft that future starting right now,” Rosenberg said in a statement.

Said Castiglione: “We knew this shift would require a heavy lift to get us going, which is why we turned to an expert with Super Bowl-winning NFL experience. Jake knows what it takes to build a championship team, and his reputation for developing cohesive programs and teams will serve us well as we modify our approach to meet the moment.”

Roseman called Rosenberg someone who can “relate well to everyone and will be great in this role. He will be able to draw from the diverse experience he had in Philadelphia and help that program move forward and be as progressive as they want to be.”

Eagles quarterback and former Sooners star Jalen Hurts, who signed a record-setting contract extension last April, vouched for Rosenberg as well.

”During these past four years in Philadelphia, I’ve gotten to know Jake on a professional and personal level, and he’s helped play an integral role in my development as a professional athlete,” Hurts said in a statement.

“College players who attend programs that are built similarly to professional teams tend to have a more seamless transition to the next level, and I believe Jake’s new role at OU will be a huge benefit for players who look to take their careers a step further. He’s the perfect fit for this program and I’m excited for what’s to come,” Hurts said.