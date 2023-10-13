Eagles’ Jalen Carter donates to his hometown youth football program affected by gun violence: ‘I want to do something’

Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter was taken aback last week when a video emerged from his hometown of Apopka, Fla.

It showed an 11-year-old shooting two 13-year-olds after a football practice, police said. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the same field, the Northwest Recreation Complex, where Carter grew up learning to love the sport, playing with his local youth programs, including the Apopka Lions and Rams.

Upon watching the video and hearing the news, Carter called his mother, Tonique Brown, who still resides in the area.

“I said, ‘Mom, I want to do something about this,’” Carter recalled Friday from the NovaCare Complex. “The shooting happened at the exact area where I used to play when I was a kid. I used to play there all the time.”

After discussing with his mom, Carter offered a $5,000 donation toward Apopka Pop Warner players, coaches, and their families, with the funds intended to be used for mental health and counseling services. The donation was presented in front of local officials including Apopka’s mayor and youth football players on Thursday, when Brown made an appearance on behalf of her son.

”It’s not about the money, it’s not about anything like that monetary. That cannot fix the situation,” Brown told reporters on the field. “However, providing the proper services ongoing for the children that are affected is what’s going to be lasting.”

Moving forward, Carter and Brown indicated the family plans to increase their involvement with the Apopka community. This past summer, Carter hosted his second annual youth football camp.

“That was very big for the mayor and police chief to be there with her. I haven’t met them personally — at first, I just wanted to find a way to give back to the kids,” Carter said. “But to get their [mayor and police chief] input and know we have more projects on the way, it’s very important to them as it is important to me.”

Former University of Georgia and current Eagles teammates Nakobe Dean and Nolan Smith said they weren’t surprised by Carter’s gesture. Back in college, the trio of players — along with second-year defensive tackle Jordan Davis and rookie cornerback Kelee Ringo — participated in community events that catered toward the youth. According to Smith, Carter often would be the one spearheading the group’s efforts with his involvement and enthusiasm.

“JC is one of the greatest people you’ll ever meet and he’s got the greatest heart,” Smith said. “He’s a giving person. You’re going to get the same JC every single day, you’re not going to get a different person. Anytime I’ve ever asked him for any type of favor, he’s always one to look out, no matter the situation.”

Said Dean: “It says a lot about his character. Him being able to give back where he came from, he’s an inspiration to those younger kids. My passion is the youth and working for the younger generation coming up, so seeing him do that is an inspiration to remember his hometown, his community.”

On the field, Carter has been a smashing hit for the Eagles, who traded up one selection to draft him at No. 9 overall. Through five games, Carter leads the team with 3 1/2 sacks. His early dominance has catapulted him into conversation as not only one of the top rookies, but also as one of the top defensive players in the league. Carter’s 23 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, is tied with Aaron Donald, a seven-time first-team All-Pro, for most among defensive tackles.

That momentum, though, has hit a slight stall after Carter sustained an ankle injury during Wednesday’s practice.

By Friday, Carter was receiving around-the-clock treatment and he sported medical tape around his left foot/ankle. Coach Nick Sirianni indicated Carter’s injury isn’t expect to keep him out long, but after missing practice Thursday and Friday, the indication is he’ll likely miss his first career game on Sunday, when the Eagles (5-0) travel to play the New York Jets (2-3).

“I don’t see it as something keeping him out very long,” Sirianni said.