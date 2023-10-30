Source: Eagles get good news regarding Jalen Carter’s back injury

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter suffered a back injury Sunday during the victory at Washington and underwent an MRI exam on Monday. But the Eagles look to have avoided the worst when it comes to the standout rookie’s availability.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni did not reveal many specifics about the defensive tackle’s status during his Monday media availability, but he said Carter felt better Monday afternoon.

» READ MORE: Eagles trade defensive tackle Kentavius Street to the Falcons for a draft pick

”Jalen feels better today,” Sirianni said. “I’ll say that. We want to get him on the field to see where he is. He feels better today. That’s a tribute to him getting in here and getting treatment and also our trainers.”

Jeff McLane reported that one league source believes Carter could even be ready to play as soon as Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles host the Cowboys in a highly-anticipated Week 9 showdown between the NFC East’s first- and second-place teams. The Eagles then have their scheduled bye in Week 10.

Carter, the No. 9 overall pick in April’s NFL draft out of Georgia, has made an outstanding start to his professional career. The 6-foot-3, 314-pound defensive lineman has consistently wreaked havoc against opposing offenses, logging 14 tackles, 3½ sacks, and two forced fumbles in seven games this season.

» READ MORE: Inside Jalen Carter’s circle: Eagles rookie learning to be a pro