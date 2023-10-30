Eagles trade defensive tackle Kentavius Street to the Falcons for a draft pick

The Eagles on Monday traded defensive tackle Kentavius Street and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick.

Street, 27, signed with the Eagles in free agency, although he has been in the bottom rotation of a stacked defensive line group. Through eight games, Street has appeared in a career-low 17% of defensive snaps (87) with four tackles.

Last season with the New Orleans Saints, Street logged a career-high 518 defensive snaps (46%) and 29 tackles, including 3½ sacks.

By sending Street to Atlanta, the Eagles regain a 2024 sixth-round selection after they included a sixth-round pick along with a fifth-rounder in last week’s trade with the Tennessee Titans for safety Kevin Byard.

Defensive tackles on the Eagles roster include Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, and Moro Ojomo.