Eagles
Sources: Eagles’ Jalen Carter disciplined for team infraction and didn’t start vs. Falcons

The second-year defensive tackle has gotten off to a slow start this season and was benched for the first defensive series against the Falcons due to a team infraction.

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter, in action vs. the Packers, didn't start vs. the Falcons.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Jalen Carter didn’t start or play in the Eagles’ first defensive series against the Atlanta Falcons because he was late for something team-related last week, NFL sources told The Inquirer.

The defensive tackle was on the field for the second series and, overall, played 46 of 61 snaps — the most of the Eagles’ interior linemen. Carter finished with just one assisted tackle in a gut-punching 22-21 loss on Monday night.

The former first rounder has gotten off to a slow statistical start this season. Carter has no sacks and just one quarterback hit through two games.

He saw his share of double-team blocks in the opener vs. the Packers. But he was singled up more by the Falcons and faced a tough assignment in guard Chris Lindstrom.

Carter eventually generated some pass rushing pressure. But he was virtually nowhere to be seen — like most of the Eagles’ D-linemen — for long stretches, including Atlanta’s game-winning drive.