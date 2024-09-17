Sources: Eagles’ Jalen Carter disciplined for team infraction and didn’t start vs. Falcons

Jalen Carter didn’t start or play in the Eagles’ first defensive series against the Atlanta Falcons because he was late for something team-related last week, NFL sources told The Inquirer.

The defensive tackle was on the field for the second series and, overall, played 46 of 61 snaps — the most of the Eagles’ interior linemen. Carter finished with just one assisted tackle in a gut-punching 22-21 loss on Monday night.

The former first rounder has gotten off to a slow statistical start this season. Carter has no sacks and just one quarterback hit through two games.

He saw his share of double-team blocks in the opener vs. the Packers. But he was singled up more by the Falcons and faced a tough assignment in guard Chris Lindstrom.

Carter eventually generated some pass rushing pressure. But he was virtually nowhere to be seen — like most of the Eagles’ D-linemen — for long stretches, including Atlanta’s game-winning drive.