Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was expected to undergo surgery on his left ankle Wednesday, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer.

Hurts is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready to participate in the team’s offseason training program before the beginning of summer, the source said.

Hurts had been hobbled over the last month of the season from a high ankle sprain sustained Nov. 28. The injury forced the second-year quarterback to miss one game, although Hurts never looked quite like himself upon returning in mid-December.

Shortly after the Buccaneers bounced the Eagles from the playoffs 2 1/2 weeks ago, Hurts limped into a room for his postgame press conference at Raymond James Stadium, while sporting a large walking boot on his left foot.

Asked at the time if he needed surgery in the offseason, Hurts replied: “I hope not.”

Hurts previously had a similar procedure on his right ankle in October 2018 after he sustained a high ankle sprain while playing in college at Alabama.

During his first year as the starter, Hurts, 23, led the Eagles in rushing with 784 yards on 139 carries with a franchise-best 10 rushing touchdowns. He threw for 3,144 yards with 16 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions. Hurts’ performance warranted recognition as he was named a Pro Bowl alternate in his second season, and with the game on Sunday, Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson were the quarterback alternates named to the NFC team.

Hurts’ mobility and dual-threat abilities are factors that make him effective, but he was clearly affected by the injury. Hurts did not record a single rushing touchdown over the last three games of the year, including the playoffs. During the loss to the Bucs, Hurts completed just 53.5 percent of his passes with one touchdown and two interceptions. He managed eight rushes for an ineffective 39 yards with one fumble.

General manager Howie Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni have reiterated that Hurts will remain the team’s starting quarterback in 2022.

“I think for us, we have to do whatever we can to continue to help him develop,” Roseman said of Hurts. “And how do we do that? By surrounding him with really good players, players who continue to grow. That’s a huge part of developing, they grow...That’s on us to continue to build this team.”