Jalen Hurts is officially engaged to longtime girlfriend Bry Burrows

Sorry, ladies. Jalen Hurts is officially off the market, confirming to Essence that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Bryonna Burrows.

Hurts and Burrows appeared in São Paulo, Brazil, for the Eagles’ season opener with Burrows sporting a diamond ring. Essence confirmed that the couple got engaged in the offseason while the two were on vacation.

The two have known one another since their time at Alabama, where Hurts started his college football career and Burrows was in Alpha Kappa Alpha, a Black sorority which also counts Vice President Kamala Harris as a member.

» READ MORE: The Eagles may have a new-look offense, but their success still hinges on Jalen Hurts protecting the football

They went public with their relationship in 2023 when Burrows joined Hurts on the field after the Eagles won the NFC championship. And Burrows was also on hand when the team announced Hurts’ contract extension.

Hurts and Burrows also attended the Time NEXT gala in October 2023, but otherwise have kept public appearances to a minimum. Burrows makes no appearances on his social media — but he did tell Essence in May 2023 that he knew she was special.

“I knew a long time ago,” he said of Burrows. “I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”

The Eagles season may have just started last week, but it looks like Hurts has already won big this year.