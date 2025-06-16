Jalen Hurts ties the knot again with Bry Burrows in Napa Valley ceremony

Jalen Hurts announced in April that he and Bry Burrows had officially gotten married, just before the couple stepped out on the Met Gala carpet.

But it looks like one wedding wasn’t enough for these two. Page Six reported that Hurts and Burrows hosted a weekend wedding celebration at the Four Seasons hotel in Napa Valley, Calif.

The couple met while students at the University of Alabama, and revealed their engagement in Essence magazine in September 2024.

“I knew a long time ago,” he said of Burrows. “I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, Hurts referred to Burrows as “the Mrs.”

“To Bry, to the Mrs., thank you for the support,” Hurts said. “Thank you for the love. And thank you for being the rock that I can lean on.”

He told Men’s Health to “call her my wife” for an April cover story, and sported what looked like a wedding ring at several offseason events, including Philadelphia’s Citizen of the Year ceremony.

But no photos or details about their wedding emerged until Sunday, when Page Six released photos of the wedding venue and the couple. Hurts wore a white tuxedo and Burrows wore a white strapless dress.