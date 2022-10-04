Jalen Hurts didn’t have much to say to Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN’s alternate Monday Night Football broadcast last night. Blame the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

“Jalen, I apologize for all the three and outs,” Eli said to Hurts at one point, as the dueling bunts between the 49ers and Rams kept breaking up their interview with the young Eagles quarterback with commercial breaks.

Despite the interruptions, Hurts stuck around for a large chunk of the second quarter, where he discussed his admiration for Alabama head coach Nick Saban (”I saw so much of myself in him”), the Eagles’ undefeated start, and his relationship with the Mannings, which dates back to the time he spent at their quarterback camp during high school.

“I listen to the sheriff,” Hurts said, referring to Peyton.

“Don’t call him that, don’t call him the sheriff,” Eli shot back. “We don’t need to do that.”

Hurts, who wore a hoodie with the phrase, “God bless whoever hating on me,” surprised the Manning brothers a bit when he revealed he liked to watch tape of former San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, despite the obvious difference in athleticism. Or, as Peyton put it, “Phillip couldn’t run out of sight in a week.”

Hurts was coy on revealing much more about his study habits, and pushed back when Eli suggested putting new Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown in at running back due to his size and strength.

“We got an understanding, we’re not doing that,” Hurts said. “No laterals, none of that. We’re trying to get him some receiving touchdowns.”

The best moment came when the Manning brothers asked Hurts to react to a video of Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, who passionately butchered Hurts’ quote about heat and thermostats.

For the record, Hurts actual quote about setting the tone was simply, “Be the thermostat, not the thermometer.”

“He’s something else. I know he’s a very passionate guy,” Hurts said of Irvin. “I was telling [my teammates], ‘We set the temperature. We don’t let anything else dictate how we respond to something. We try to control everything we can.’”

Another great moment came when Eli showed a video of Hurts squatting 600 pounds during his time at Oklahoma, which he said he did to ingratiate himself with his new teammates. Hurts joked that Jason Kelce gives him a hard time for squatting as much as he does, as Peyton and Eli winced in pain at the footage.

“I just hurt my back watching that,” Eli said. “It took so long. It took so long to get up.”

Last year, Hurts revealed he has an ongoing relationship with the Mannings, telling reporters that Peyton sends him clips from his ESPN+ show, Detail, From the Mind of Peyton Manning, where the Hall of Famer breaks down quarterback play

“Little things that I can learn from, pick their brain,” Hurts told reporters last year. “I value the Mannings and the relationship I have with them.”

It wasn’t just Peyton and Eli who Hurts impressed — their father, Archie, a former NFL star quarterback, was particularly taken with Hurts’ abilities, especially throwing the deep ball.

“Jalen’s a good-looking quarterback, and he threw the ball well,” Archie told AL.com back in 2017. “We really enjoyed having Jalen. He’s really a fine young man and a good guy, a really good guy. He worked great with our campers and mixed in so well with our staff. He was one of the favorites.”

The Mannings and Kevin Harlan offered dueling calls of a protestor on the field

In addition to Hurts, the Mannings interviewed Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and actor John Hamm, who offered a nice dig against the New England Patriots.

But the best moment during the broadcast was Peyton and Eli offering some analysis when an apparent animal rights protestor ran onto the field releasing pink smoke. The person was ultimately leveled by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner.

“He was running a post route right across the 50, and a security guard took him out,” Peyton said. “A night hit, though. A nice, legal hit.”

“Amateur hour,” Eli added. “If you’re going to streak, you’ve got to go full throttle. I mean, what is this?”

“How would you tackle a streaker?” Eli asked later in the broadcast.

“If he’s totally naked... you don’t wrap up,” Peyton responded.

Also calling the action last night was longtime announcer Kevin Harlan, who was broadcasting the game on radio for Westwood One. Harlan is a veteran of these types of calls, including his famous play-by-play of a streaker during a 2016 game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

Quick hits

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will appear on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday, where he’ll likely be confronted with producer Ty Schmit’s impersonation, complete with a thick, Delco accent.