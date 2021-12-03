When asked about Jalen Hurts’ ankle injury and needing to prepare for both Eagles quarterbacks – Hurts and backup Gardner Minshew – Jets coach Robert Saleh let out a hysterical laugh.

“Yeah, I’m not buying the ankle injury,” Saleh said of Hurts.

Even Hurts, whose left ankle was taped up in the second half of last Sunday’s game against the Giants, expressed his own confidence. On Wednesday, the second-year quarterback said he’ll be ready to play in the upcoming Week 13 matchup.

But following practice Friday afternoon, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni wore a straight face as he noted the coaching staff still has lingering doubts about Hurts’ status.

Hurts was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report.

“We still have time to make that decision,” Sirianni said in a serious tone regarding the looming decision at starting quarterback. “But we still have a little less than 48 hours to let Hurts’ body heal a little bit more.

“It’s an unknown right now.”

Hurts and Minshew split reps throughout practice this week. Sirianni did not reveal the snap percentage with the first-team offense between the two quarterbacks, noting Hurts was a limited participant in all three sessions.

“I feel confident with both [Hurts and Minshew] ... with the way they’ve prepared all week,” Sirianni said.

Hurts has started all 12 games this season, compiling a 60.1% completion rate with 2,435 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. He’s also rushed for a team-high 695 yards and eight touchdowns.

However, Hurts is coming off the worst game of his career.

Against the Giants, he threw three interceptions and managed just 129 passing yards with a season-worst completion rate, 45.1%. Hurts sustained an injury to his left ankle that resulted in him feeling extra soreness at the beginning of the week.

“I’m fine,” Hurts said Wednesday. “It won’t affect me. I’ll be ready to go.”

But on Friday, Sirianni reiterated Hurts’ status is truly up in the air.

“A lot of parties in play,” the first-year coach said. “We want to do what’s best for Jalen and his body and the team. There will be a lot of discussion with the trainers and doctors. I’ll listen to Jalen and how his body feels. Those are the main factors to the decision.”

The Eagles acquired Minshew from the Jaguars at the end of training camp in exchange for a 2022 conditional sixth-round pick. He was promoted to backup last month after the team traded Joe Flacco to the Jets.

If Minshew does play, the offense could look quite different compared to when Hurts is under center. In 24 career games, Minshew has thrown for 5,541 yards with 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Minshew, 25, made his Eagles debut in their blowout victory over the Lions on Oct. 31. He was inserted in garbage time and completed both of his two pass attempts for 11 yards.

“You guys know I’m dealing with something, but this is the first one you guys have known,” Hurts said of his injury. “I’ll continue to deal with it and move forward.”

The Eagles (5-7, third in NFC East) have their scheduled bye in Week 14 following the Jets game.

Their final four games are all against division opponents (Dec. 19 vs. Washington, Dec. 26 vs. Giants, Jan. 2 at Washington, Jan. 9 vs. Cowboys). According to Football Outsiders, the Eagles have a 28.5% chance of making the playoffs.

“If Jalen isn’t ready to go, he’s not ready to go,” Sirianni said. “I don’t want to say [there are necessary benchmarks for Hurts to check]. I’ve got to listen to the doctors in charge and their expertise. If he’s ready to go, he’ll play.”

Said Saleh: “I know the ankle might be hurting him. But the one thing I remember about Hurts’ draft process, any time anyone talked about Jalen, they talked about his mental toughness and how tough he was coming out. There’s no doubt if he puts his uniform on, there will be no limitation for him.

“He is a dynamic young man. The run-pass threat he possesses is one of the best in football.”

