For the third week in a row, the Eagles are leaving the door open for a Jalen Hurts return.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts was “close” to playing last Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints and that the quarterback’s sprained right shoulder is improving. The decision on whether the 24-year-old will play on Sunday against the New York Giants will come later this week.

Hurts returned to practice in a limited capacity last week, taking part in individual drills during the early portion of practice open to the media on Thursday. Sirianni confirmed that Hurts, who has missed the last two games with the injury, didn’t take any reps during the team periods of those practices, though.

Hurts’ throwing form didn’t seem to be affected much last week. Sirianni said he’d need to be able to withstand contact without risk of aggravating his injury as well as being able to throw the ball effectively to return.

“We are always going to want him to be healthy enough to not put himself at danger,” Sirianni said. “That’s first and foremost. But then also so he can perform at a high level, as well. When you’re talking about throwing the football with an injured shoulder, it’s a little different than some other injuries.

“He has to be able to throw the ball down the field. He has to be able to throw it accurately. He has to be able to throw it with velocity so he can be effective as a quarterback.”

Sirianni said safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is eligible to return after missing the last five games with a lacerated kidney, is nearing a return as well as he regains his conditioning.

Edge rusher Josh Sweat seems to have avoided the worst after suffering a scary neck injury on Sunday. Sweat was released from the hospital Sunday night and Sirianni said they’ll take it slow bringing back the 25-year-old.

“We’ll take Josh one day at a time,” Sirianni said. “I’m really thankful it wasn’t more serious. I know everybody in that stadium was holding their breath because any time that stretcher comes out it’s tough to deal with.”