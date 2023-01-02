The Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and San Francisco 49ers will all play simultaneously on Sunday afternoon with the NFC’s top playoff seed on the line.

The NFL released the Week 18 schedule Monday afternoon, and the Eagles’ home matchup against the Giants will kick off at 4:25 p.m. Sunday on CBS. Cowboys-Commanders and 49ers-Cardinals will also take place at the same time.

All three teams have a shot at landing the NFC’s top playoff seed, which means a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Here are all the scenarios:

How the Eagles could land the No. 1 playoff seed: Eagles win.

How the 49ers could land the No. 1 playoff seed: 49ers win AND Eagles loss.

How the Cowboys could land the No. 1 playoff seed: Cowboys win AND Eagles loss AND 49ers loss. (Dallas will be NFC East champ with a win AND an Eagles’ loss.)

The Vikings are no longer in the running for the NFC’s top playoff seed after getting blown out on Sunday to the Green Bay Packers. Even if the Eagles lose and the Vikings’ win, Minnesota would lose a head-to-head tie-breaker with the Birds. They’d also lose any three-way tie-breaker with the Cowboys and Vikings, due to their conference record.

Because Week 18 is a national doubleheader, in Philadelphia Eagles-Giants will air on CBS3, while Cowboys-Commanders will air on Fox29. Philly fans will also get two 1 p.m. games.

Here’s the full Week 18 schedule:

Saturday

Time ET Game TV 4:30 p.m. Chiefs-Raiders ABC/ESPN 8:15 p.m. Titans-Jaguars ABC/ESPN

The Chiefs could be playing to lock up the AFC’s top playoff slot if the Bills lose to the Bengals on Monday Night Football. The Raiders have already been eliminated from the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the winner of Titans-Jaguars will clinch the AFC South and secure a playoff spot. If the Titans lose, they’re out, but the Jaguars could still back into the playoffs as a wild-card if they lose.

Sunday

Time ET Game TV 1 p.m. Buccaneers-Falcons Fox 1 p.m. Patriots-Bills CBS 1 p.m. Vikings-Bears Fox 1 p.m. Texans-Colts CBS 1 p.m. Jets-Dolphins Fox 1 p.m. Panthers-Saints Fox 1 p.m. Browns-Steelers CBS 1 or 4:25 p.m. Ravens-Bengals CBS

The Bills could be playing for the AFC’s top playoff seed, while the Patriots can clinch the final wild-card spot in the AFC with a win against Buffalo. They can also sneak in with a loss, but would need some help.

The Dolphins and Steelers are also still mathematically alive for the playoffs, but would need a win and some help.

Time ET Game TV 4:25 p.m. Giants-Eagles CBS 4:25 p.m. Cardinals-49ers Fox 4:25 p.m. Cowboys-Commanders Fox 4:25 p.m. Chargers-Broncos CBS 4:25 p.m. Rams-Seahawks CBS 8:20 p.m. Lions-Packers NBC

The Packers control their own fate — a win and they’re in the playoffs. The Lions would need a win and a Seahawks loss, while Seattle needs a win and a Detroit loss to punch its postseason ticket.