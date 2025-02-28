Jordan Mailata reveals iconic moment with Jalen Hurts after the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX win: ‘This guy is locked in 24/7′

Jalen Hurts continues to find himself in iconic moments — from his “So, that’s what y’all wanted to see, huh,” opening statement after throwing for 290 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers to his memorable pregame speech ahead of the big game. The Super Bowl MVP is just too cool. And according to Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, it’s not a facade. “He’s always like that,” Brown said.

Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata can attest to that. Mailata joined Thursday’s 94WIP Afternoon show to discuss life after winning the Super Bowl. The offensive lineman discussed the team’s journey to the title led by fifth-year quarterback Hurts — including the postgame locker room festivities.

“I go up to [Hurts] after we do the media round, get back in the locker room,” Mailata said. “It’s going crazy, like a little party in there. And I find J. And I go up to J and I just look at him, shaking my head, and he was like, ‘What?’ And I go, ‘How do you do it, man? The bigger the moment, the greater your performance.’ And he looked back at me, he had a cigar in his mouth. He took a breath in, blew out the smoke, and he said, ‘That’s what the [expletive] I do,’ and walked off.”

As if the image of Hurts smoking a victory cigar wasn’t already iconic enough, he follows it with this. “I’m like aye man, we’re in the locker room. You didn’t have to do me like that,” Mailata said. “I was like this guy is cool, this guy is locked in 24/7.”

But this isn’t a new phrase for Hurts. The quarterback could be heard saying “That’s what the [expletive] I do,” on the field during the Eagles NFC championship win over the Washington Commanders after finding Brown in the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. In a time where Eagles players — and general managers — are trademarking everything, including Saquon Barkley filing a trademark for “Shayshawn Barkley,” don’t be surprised if Hurts does the same.

The quarterback has faced plenty of criticism throughout the season for not putting up the flashy statistics that people want to see. Mailata is proud of Hurts for how he handled the season instead of becoming consumed with negativity.

“I feel great about the way he played and the way he kind of just kept to his own the whole year,” Mailata said. “I’m just so proud of the way he played. The way he would come on. … He’s like the definition of being a cool cucumber. Cool cucumber at all times.”

