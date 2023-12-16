Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and Josh Sweat miss practice, but are expected to play vs. Seahawks

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (illness) and defensive end Josh Sweat (personal) missed Saturday’s practice, but both players are expected to play Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks, a league source told The Inquirer.

Hurts’ absence is considered precautionary, a source said, with the team hoping to avoid any type of widespread illness among other players. The 25-year-old has started all 13 games this season, compiling 3,192 passing yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Hurts also has 430 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota replaced Hurts under center during Saturday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex.

Sweat, 26, ranks fourth in the NFL with a career-high 67 pressures. Although he hasn’t recorded a sack over the past four games, Sweat still leads the Eagles with 35 sacks since 2019.

