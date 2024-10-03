Eagles’ 5 big questions for the season revisited: Jalen Hurts-Kellen Moore partnership has been a mixed bag

The Eagles enter the bye week on a sour note with an even record.

The first four games were an instructive glimpse of what to expect from the team going into the next phase, with the unofficial quarter pole of the season giving added weight to advanced metrics and the sample size growing enough to answer some of the biggest questions the team had going into the summer.

Advertisement

We revisit the five biggest questions surrounding the team going into training camp to see how things are progressing in some of the most vital areas.

Can Kellen Moore’s new-look offense maximize Jalen Hurts’ abilities?

Entering the bye week, the Jalen Hurts-Kellen Moore partnership has been a mixed bag in terms of production.

Moore was tasked with giving Hurts better answers against the blitz while bringing an element of newness to an offense that had grown predictable. He has accomplished both of those tasks reasonably well, but there are elements of the Eagles offense that have lingered from last season in a concerning way.

To properly assess how Hurts is operating out of Moore’s newly implemented system, there are several metrics that help paint the picture. As illustrated in the table below, Hurts has made meaningful gains in completion percentage, passer rating, and time to throw against the blitz this season. His yards per attempt have gone down slightly, but the tape shows Hurts has more often been able to operate within the framework of the offense to find hot answers when defenses send extra rushers this year compared to last.

What’s concerning when looking through the numbers is how Hurts has fared commanding the offense in the larger sample size against a typical four-man rush. His passer rating, time to throw, and the number of turnover-worthy plays tracked by Pro Football Focus illustrate his regression.

Stats Hurts vs. the blitz in 2023 Hurts vs. the blitz in 2024 Hurts without blitz in 2023 Hurts without blitz in 2024 Stats Yards per attempt Hurts vs. the blitz in 2023 6.9 Hurts vs. the blitz in 2024 6.4 Hurts without blitz in 2023 7.4 Hurts without blitz in 2024 7.5 Stats Completion percentage Hurts vs. the blitz in 2023 63.1% Hurts vs. the blitz in 2024 67.9% Hurts without blitz in 2023 67.7% Hurts without blitz in 2024 68.4% Stats Passer rating Hurts vs. the blitz in 2023 82 Hurts vs. the blitz in 2024 90.1 Hurts without blitz in 2023 95.3 Hurts without blitz in 2024 82.9 Stats Time to throw Hurts vs. the blitz in 2023 2.79 seconds Hurts vs. the blitz in 2024 2.67 seconds Hurts without blitz in 2023 3.32 seconds Hurts without blitz in 2024 3.49 seconds Stats Turnover-worthy plays (PFF) Hurts vs. the blitz in 2023 6 Hurts vs. the blitz in 2024 4 Hurts without blitz in 2023 10 Hurts without blitz in 2024 7

Even while being among the league leaders in turnovers last season, Hurts’ relatively low number of turnover-worthy plays may have been reason to believe he’d get back on track in 2024. He has done anything but, coming alarmingly close to matching his tally from all of last season in just four games.

Hurts’ time to throw — and what it suggests about how often he’s in rhythm with the structure of the scheme — helps explain the regression. According to Next Gen Stats, his 3.17-second average is the slowest in the NFL this season and is compounded by how few of those lengthy attempts actually result in his taking shots downfield. Hurts has thrown short of the first-down marker on 35% of his attempts according to NGS, which is the lowest rate of his career. Translation: Hurts is extending plays only to find underneath options rather than making quick decisions within the framework of his progressions.

That combination isn’t a sustainable one given the turnovers. For Hurts to truly regain his MVP-caliber form, Moore will need to find ways to help him work more efficiently within the offense instead of relying on him making plays out of structure. That should lead to fewer turnovers and a closer resemblance to the version of Hurts that finished second in MVP voting in 2022.

» READ MORE: The Eagles offense has sputtered to start every game. Kellen Moore aims to tune it up.

Are the Philly Dawgs ready to take the next step?

The Eagles’ stockpile of Georgia players is starting to reach an inflection point. Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, and Kelee Ringo have a legitimate chance to play significant snaps this season, and the Eagles’ rebuilt defense could depend on how many members of the group can make an impact befitting their draft pedigree.

Not to recycle the term “mixed bag,” but the play from the crop of Georgia products has certainly been uneven this season as well.

Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, and Nolan Smith have each earned meaningful roles on the Eagles defense, but they have experienced some growing pains in their increased exposure. Neither Davis nor Smith has been much of a factor rushing the passer this season; Davis has two pressures on 63 pass-rush snaps while Smith has two in 43 opportunities according to PFF. Dean has had some bright moments since earning a starting job with an encouraging training camp, but the former third-round pick is coming off his worst game of the season. According to NGS, Dean had a team-high five missed tackles against the Buccaneers.

» READ MORE: Eagles stats: Missed tackles on defense and pressure on Jalen Hurts were too great to overcome vs. Bucs

Carter has been the most dominant of the group, albeit inconsistent. After struggling against the Atlanta Falcons’ wide zone run plays, Carter flashed his potential to ruin offensive game plans against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. That likely informed the Bucs’ decision to prioritize getting the ball out of Baker Mayfield’s hands a week later, something the Eagles didn’t have an answer for.

Carter goes into the bye week second on the team in pressures with 13, and it’s becoming clear that the best version of the Eagles defense is one in which he rapidly increases that number more consistently.

» READ MORE: Jalen Carter is his own critic, but the Eagles defense’s turnaround was because he was anything but ‘trash’

How will the new-look secondary take shape?

Looking at the top of the depth chart, the starting outside cornerback spot opposite Darius Slay will be important to monitor. First-round rookie Quinyon Mitchell may have the draft pedigree and physical traits to be a Day 1 starter, but he’ll have several challengers. Ringo had a strong enough spring to enter the mix and former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, fresh off a one-year suspension for gambling, also had some quality first-team reps in the spring. Rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean and last year’s starter James Bradberry also are vying for playing time, although DeJean can also bump inside to the slot and Bradberry could see time at safety if he retains a roster spot.

The first four games of Quinyon Mitchell’s career make the conversations about who would start opposite Darius Slay seem like it was always a foregone conclusion, but it’s worth remembering that Isaiah Rodgers took more first-team reps outside than Mitchell for most of the summer.

Mitchell has been one of the Eagles’ best defensive players so far this season and looks well on his way to becoming an impact player in the league. The early returns support taking the former Toledo standout in the first-round ahead of Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold. Mitchell has been targeted 23 times and given up 14 catches for 213 yards with five pass breakups and one penalty. By comparison, Detroit’s Arnold has been targeted 25 times and given up 16 catches for 178 yards and one touchdown while recording just two pass breakups and being charged with a league-high eight penalties.

» READ MORE: Eagles vs. Packers film review: Quinyon Mitchell’s encouraging debut

Who starts at right guard?

Steen’s stiffest competition might turn out to be Mekhi Becton. ... If Becton impresses this summer, he could challenge Steen and Hennessy to break into the starting offensive front, although it appears to be Steen’s job to lose.

Matt Hennessy faded out of the Eagles’ competition at right guard remarkably quickly, but a training-camp injury for Tyler Steen opened a large enough window for Mekhi Becton to take the job and run away with it.

Becton has been relatively sound this season after transitioning to guard. PFF has charged him with a sack allowed in each of the last three games, which is tied with Landon Dickerson for the most on the team, but his pressures conceded are middle-of-the-road among starting guards in the NFL.

Steen’s ankle injury early in training camp was a costly one, but his relief duty against the Saints might be reason for encouragement that the 2023 third-round pick could eventually be a more regular contributor for the offensive line. Steen has played 43 snaps this season and hasn’t given up a single pressure or quarterback hit in that time.