Eagles’ Jalen Hurts: Finger recovery progressing, but playing through injury vs. Giants ‘probably wasn’t the best idea’

Four days after dislocating the middle finger on his throwing hand, Jalen Hurts said he’s yet to throw a football.

The Eagles quarterback, speaking with reporters on Thursday, conceded his decision to play through the ugly injury against the New York Giants on Sunday may not have been the best decision long-term.

» READ MORE: A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts were injured in a meaningless Eagles game. It was sickening.

With the Eagles preparing for the first practice of the week ahead of a wild-card round matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Hurts said it’s a “day-by-day thing” when asked what his confidence level was that he’d be able to play without impediment on Monday night.

“I told you it was a day-by-day thing,” Hurts said. “Getting the preparation in this week and doing everything I can to lead the guys.”

Hurts suffered the injury in the second quarter of the Eagles’ 27-10 loss to the Giants to finish out the regular season. The 25-year-old’s throwing hand collided with Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke, who came on a delayed blitz to tip Hurts’ pass to Dallas Goedert on a fourth down.

Hurts got medical attention between series but came back for the next series with tape around his middle finger. He played three more series before getting pulled along with a handful of offensive and defensive starters with the game getting out of hand. Hurts had bandaging around his middle and pointer finger after the game and called the injury “a freak thing” that he hadn’t experienced before.

“Obviously, leaving that game and attempting to go back in that game probably wasn’t, physically, the best idea,” Hurts said Thursday. “Not having much control over the things that I wanted to do. But time will tell with that and I can assure you everything is progressing in the right way.”