Within the walls of the Eagles’ indoor facility at NovaCare Complex, it can be a frequent sight for Jalen Hurts to bob his head back-and-forth during the stretch period at the beginning of practice.

Philadelphia’s practice playlist is dominated by a plethora of rap songs, but there are also some classic R&B hits and a few EDM (electronic dance music) songs sprinkled in the queue. Not only is Hurts the Eagles’ starting quarterback and a team captain, but also he serves as the team’s DJ.

Coming off a dominant Week 1 performance, in which he threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 62 yards in the Eagles’ 32-6 victory over Atlanta, Hurts has been jamming out to his tunes for quite some time.

In many ways, his playlist helps wire him leading up to kickoff.

“With the music, the first few days of practice, I wasn’t feeling it,” Hurts said in a recent interview with The Inquirer. “So I wanted to put my own spin on it. I put something together one night, and [coach Nick Sirianni’s assistant] Tyler Scudder made the playlist for me.

“We’ve been blasting it.”

Historically, music hasn’t always been played during NFL practices. Former Eagles coach Chip Kelly is widely known as being as one of the first coaches to incorporate music in practices upon his arrival to the league in 2013.

Nowadays, a majority of NFL teams will crank up music or fake crowd noise during practices in an effort to liven up the mood and also create a game day-type atmosphere. Many players consider music as part of their pregame routines and postgame celebrations. The beats and lyrics serve as a safe space and provide a sense of hype before the players step onto the field and perform.

“Turn that music back on!,” Sirianni shouted after owner Jeffrey Lurie delivered his postgame speech in the visitors’ locker room at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Back inside the NovaCare Complex, the Eagles have six large speakers positioned high above the turf. The team uses this sound system to blast tunes during practices. Hurts wakes up every morning to Ron Ayers’ “Everybody Loves the Sunshine,” but he takes special pride in his lively, upbeat mix.

“It’s probably time to update it,” Hurts said earlier this month. “There’ve been some hits dropping. Drake just dropped heat [in reference to the rap artist’s new album, Certified Lover Boy]. Lil Baby and Meek Mill just dropped Shared Locations. I might need to add a few songs to it.

“I’m all about my music. I’m glad you’ve been keeping tabs.”

With the help of Hurts, check out this sampling followed by the full compilation of tracks played at Eagles practice.