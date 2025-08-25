Jalen Hurts is No. 19 in NFL’s Top 100 player rankings. Here are all the other Eagles on the list so far.

Throughout the offseason, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts.

When measuring the quarterback’s success, experts, analysts, NFL insiders and executives have argued that he’s simply a product of a talented offense — from falling to No. 9 in ESPN’s quarterback rankings to not even being mentioned in SBNation’s top-10 list.

But now, it’s time for the experts to take a rest and hand the pen over the players with the release of the NFL’s Top 100 player rankings, voted on by the players themselves. Although the list isn’t complete yet, the Eagles have eight players featured, including their QB1.

Hurts’ ranking was released on Monday morning, coming in at the No. 19 spot — making this his third straight season finishing among the league’s top-20 players. However, Hurts did take a slight fall from last year, when he was ranked No. 15. The year before that he was ranked No. 3.

After a season that saw the quarterback finish with 2,903 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, 630 rushing yards, and 14 rushing touchdowns, Hurts is directly above No. 21 Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) and No. 20 Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions).

Hurts is also above several of his teammates — including Jordan Mailata (No. 69), Cooper DeJean (No. 60), Quinyon Mitchell (No. 49), Jalen Carter (No. 43), A.J. Brown (No. 29), Zack Baun (No. 26), and Lane Johnson (No. 23).

But the list still isn’t complete. The top 10 players will be announced on Monday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on the NFL Network, and there’s still one big name from Philly that hasn’t been mentioned: Saquon Barkley.

The three-time Pro Bowler, offensive player of the year, and Super Bowl champion has yet to be named on the NFL’s Top 100 players list. After a season that saw the running back rush for over 2,000 yards in his first year with the Eagles, fans can expect Barkley to be high on the list.