Ron Jaworski calls Jalen Hurts’ recent No. 9 quarterback ranking by ESPN ‘ridiculous’

When Ron Jaworski heard about Jalen Hurts’ No. 9 ranking on ESPN’s top 10 quarterbacks list, the Eagles legend had one word in response: “Ridiculous.”

“One word I can say, ridiculous,” Jaworski said Tuesday while promoting an effort to outfit city high school football players with safer helmets. “I played the position for 17 years. My job was one job and one job only: to win. Jalen Hurts wins. He’s won Super Bowls. He’s won playoff games. He’s won at every single level in a very positive way. When I think of the quarterback position, I think of winning. The winningest quarterback right now is Jalen Hurts.”

Despite a season that saw Hurts hoist the Lombardi Trophy and earn Super Bowl MVP, the quarterback barely cracked ESPN’s top 10. Instead, Jared Goff (No. 8), Justin Herbert (No. 7), Matthew Stafford (No. 6), and Jayden Daniels (No. 5) were ranked above him.

Most of Hurts’ offseason rankings have been all across the board — from making Bleacher Report’s top five to falling off SBNation’s top 10 list. Many Eagles fans stood up for the quarterback in the wake of the latest criticism surrounding the Super Bowl MVP. Jaworski is just another person unhappy with Hurts’ placement.

Jaworski played 10 seasons with the Eagles, leading them to four consecutive playoff appearances, including a division title and the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance in the 1980 season.

In the past, Jaworski has raised concerns about Hurts’ leadership skills, saying he was “disappointed” in his answer to a question about Nick Sirianni’s leadership at the end of last year’s minicamp.

“I am a great fan of Jalen Hurts and his ability, but I think one thing he’s got to get better at is his leadership skills and his ability to communicate his leadership skills,” Jaworski on the 94 WIP Morning Show. “I thought that was a great, opportune time to say, ‘Hey, we made changes in the offseason. Man, I’m excited for Nick Sirianni, It’s great to have Kellen [Moore] in here, we made a lot of changes. Man, I am fired up about this team!’ To show excitement, to show passion. … He did not come across that way. It was delivery more than what he said, anything else.

But now, it seems as if Jaworski is buying into Jalen Hurts’ stock, placing him No. 1 on his quarterbacks list.

“There’s no way to have him No. 9,” Jaworski said. “In my opinion, he should be No. 1.”

