Here’s why Eagles legend Randall Cunningham feels ‘fulfilled’ living vicariously through Jalen Hurts

After Super Bowl LIX, Randall Cunningham sent Jalen Hurts a text message.

“What I didn’t fulfill, I’m fulfilling through you,” Cunningham told The Athletic.

During his 11 seasons in Philadelphia, Cunningham never made a conference championship game or a Super Bowl, and he told the website that it weighed heavily on him.

“I hated football,” he said.

But after years of sneaking into the Linc and watching Eagles games from the suite in a hoodie and sunglasses to avoid seeing fans, Cunningham came to Super Bowl XLI proudly repping midnight green.

“Greatest game I’ve been to,” he said.

Cunningham and Hurts have developed a friendship since the two first met in 2023. They know how challenging it is to be a quarterback in Philadelphia, and despite the ups and downs, Cunningham is grateful he was able to pave the way for those who came after him.

Cunningham said on a panel in 2023 that Hurts “is the ultimate calm quarterback that I wish I could have been,” and after getting to know him, he has formed an even deeper appreciation for Hurts.

“An old soul,” Cunningham told The Athletic. “He’s a thinker. He’s intelligent. He’s not fake and phony, and he’s in the minority on that. The thing I appreciate most about Jalen is that when I reach out, he always gets back to me, no matter how busy he is.”

