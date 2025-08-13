Jalen Hurts huddles with another highly scrutinized QB, Shedeur Sanders, after the Eagles-Browns workout

Long after the double air horn sounded to signal the end of joint practice with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, Jalen Hurts remained on the field.

The huddles had broken down. Players had consumed their cups of Rita’s water ice and headed back indoors. But Hurts stood on the far end of one of the practice fields in deep conversation with Shedeur Sanders, the rookie Browns quarterback — the one out of Colorado who lingered on the draft board until the fifth round.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Malcolm Jenkins and Bucko Kilroy will be inducted into Eagles Hall of Fame

Sanders dropped out of practice due to injury. According to ESPN, he suffered an oblique injury in his side early in the session and did not participate in the rest of the day’s activities. Still, he made a point to seek out Hurts afterward, according to the Eagles quarterback.

Hurts declined to go into specifics about the conversation, describing the discussion only as “lengthy.” Regardless, he said he didn’t hesitate to share nuggets of wisdom with Sanders, 23. Hurts even gave the injured quarterback a ride in his golf cart back to the facility after their conversation.

“I’m always there giving my perspective on what I see and how I’ve gone about things,” Hurts said. “Ultimately, it takes a great deal of patience and hard work and a sense of resilience. You’ve got to want it.”

Hurts knows a thing or two about resilience. He faced his share of trials in college — getting benched in the 2018 national championship game at Alabama, for example — and in the pros — falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

» READ MORE: With Landon Dickerson out, Brett Toth has taken the reins at left guard

Even after reaching the mountaintop last season and earning his first Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIX, Hurts still faces scrutiny about his ability, particularly as a passer. Meanwhile, Sanders hasn’t even played in a regular-season NFL game and has endured a Brinks truck full of scrutiny about his talent as a quarterback, his personality, and the influence of his father and college coach, Deion Sanders.

Hurts ought to understand the significance of having a role model at the position. As a young quarterback, he drew inspiration from the veterans he idolized. Hurts has long admired the lineage of Black quarterbacks that preceded him on the Eagles, including Randall Cunningham, Donovan McNabb, and Michael Vick.

He has role models outside the organization, too. After last season’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hurts shared his respect for Russell Wilson, who he said “paved the way for a ton of guys‚” including himself. Wilson, a dual-threat, Super Bowl-winning quarterback, did “many things [that] people said he couldn’t,” according to Hurts, much like the 27-year-old Eagles quarterback.

When asked if he feels an obligation to be a sounding board for young quarterbacks as they enter the league, Hurts explained that he views the dynamic differently.

“Well, there’s a sense of obligation to be yourself,” Hurts said. “And that’s who I am, to be honest and genuine in expressing how I got to where I am today. It wasn’t an easy journey. It’s always going to present its own challenges. But continue to be who I am. Continue to carry myself in a humble way and always put in the work first, so I know, and I’m aware of that.

“I know that’s the torch that I hold. It’s something I respect and embrace and accept for what it is. At the same time, I always put my focus on always being the best I can be, and hopefully, my actions can speak louder than anything that I can say.”

» READ MORE: Joint practices provide DeVonta Smith and Denzel Ward a chance to trade tips and ‘better our games’

Sanders is a ways away from making an impact at quarterback. The Browns brought in a pair of veterans in 40-year-old Joe Flacco, the likely Week 1 starter, and former Steelers starter and Eagles backup Kenny Pickett this offseason. Browns general manager Andrew Berry also selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the draft out of Oregon.

But at the very least, Sanders has made his case for the initial 53-man roster in a crowded QB corps. He had a solid preseason debut last week against the Carolina Panthers, going 14-for-23 for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 19 yards on four carries.

Regardless of Sanders’ role on the Browns this season, he has an advocate in Hurts.

“I’m supporting him from where I am, and I wish him nothing but the best with his opportunities,” Hurts said.