Malcolm Jenkins and Bucko Kilroy will be inducted into Eagles Hall of Fame

Former Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins was at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday, not playing football but enjoying his new postretirement hobby: photography.

Jenkins moved from field to field while the Eagles and Cleveland Browns went through a joint practice, camera in hand.

Later Wednesday, the Eagles let Jenkins know that he soon would be one of the two newest additions to the team’s Hall of Fame.

Jenkins will be inducted alongside former player and executive Bucko Kilroy on Nov. 28 when the Eagles host the Chicago Bears.

“Malcolm and Bucko are most deserving of our team’s highest honor, having played integral roles on the 1948, 1949, and 2017 championship-winning teams,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a news release. “Along with seven of his teammates, Bucko is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade Team of the 1940s — an era in which he helped lead the franchise to back-to-back NFL championships in 1948 and 1949.

“A captain on our first Super Bowl-winning team in 2017, Malcolm was a tenacious player who was beloved by his teammates and coaches for the thoughtful leadership and veteran presence he provided. We proudly congratulate both men, along with their families, and look forward to officially inducting them into the Eagles Hall of Fame in November.”

Jenkins played for the Eagles from 2014 to 2019 and started all 96 games during that span. A three-time captain, Jenkins was an integral part of the Eagles’ first Super Bowl championship. Over his six seasons in Philadelphia, Jenkins was the only NFL safety to record 10-plus interceptions (11) and 10-plus forced fumbles (12) during that time. He ranks second in franchise history with four interceptions returned for touchdowns, which included a 99-yard return of Tom Brady in a 35-28 road win at New England on Dec. 6, 2015.

Jenkins, a 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, also was known for his impact off the field. He received the Byron “Whizzer” White Award from the NFL Players Association for his community outreach efforts in 2017. Jenkins wrote an opinion piece for The Inquirer in 2019 that called on then-Mayor Jim Kenney to listen to the community when picking the city’s next police commissioner.

Jenkins’ contract was not picked up by the Eagles in 2020, and he returned to New Orleans, where his career began, for a second stint. He retired from the NFL after the 2021 season.

Kilroy, a Port Richmond native and North Catholic grad who played at Temple, was known as one of the dirtiest players in the game and played offensive and defensive line for the Eagles. During the 1948 championship game, played in a blizzard at Shibe Park, Kilroy recovered a fumble on defense late in the third quarter and then helped block on the go-ahead touchdown.

After his 13 years as a player, Kilroy, whose career started with the Steagles in 1943, became a scout with Philadelphia, Washington, and Dallas. He became the Patriots’ general manager and worked with New England in some capacity from 1971 to 2006.

Kilroy already is in the Halls of Fame at North Catholic and Temple, and also is a member of the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame.

He died at age 86 in 2007.