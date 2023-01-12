Jalen Hurts goes through passing drills at Eagles practice without throwing a football

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts did not throw a football during the early portion of practice on Thursday.

Hurts participated in a couple of drills, although he never actually released the football, while backups Gardner Minshew and Ian Book threw. Hurts concluded the regular season with 3,701 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions with a .665 completion percentage. He also rushed for 760 yards and a franchise-record 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Hurts, 24, is still nursing an injury to his throwing shoulder. After the team’s victory over the Giants in the regular-season finale on Sunday, coach Nick Sirianni said that Hurts was “hurting like hell.” The Eagles clearly game-planned around Hurts’ injury. The third-year quarterback rarely rushed; in the few instances when he did, Hurts made a conscious effort to slide before contact.

“He came out sore, as expected,” Sirianni said. “He came out of that game sore because it’s still healing, right? We didn’t feel like we were putting him at any more risk of getting more injured, but we knew it was going to hurt him like hell, he knew it was going to hurt him like hell.

“That’s the kind of player he is, that’s the kind of teammate he is. He fought through it because it was important for him to be out there, he knew how important it was for him and his teammates to be out there.”

After their playoff bye week, the top-seeded Eagles will host the Buccaneers, Cowboys, Giants, or Seahawks in a divisional round game on Jan. 21 or 22 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Hurts is scheduled to speak reporters on Thursday afternoon at the conclusion of practice. He suffered a sprained joint in his shoulder on Dec. 18 at Chicago, and he missed the following two games before returning in Week 18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.