Eagles’ Jalen Hurts underwent minor ankle surgery earlier this offseason

One day after Jalen Hurts agreed to terms on a five-year extension worth up to $255 million with $179.3 million in guaranteed salary, it was revealed the 24-year-old quarterback underwent surgery on his right ankle earlier in the offseason, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer. The news was first reported by ESPN.

The “minor procedure,” as described by the source, was to remove “hardware” that had previously been inserted into Hurts’ ankle after a 2018 injury he suffered while at the University of Alabama. Hurts is considered fully healthy, and he is expected to participate in the team’s offseason program that begins Monday, sources said.

Alabama coach Nick Saban told reporters in October 2018 that Hurts suffered a high ankle sprain while scoring a touchdown against Tennessee and underwent a “minor procedure” to help it heal. Hurts missed two games before returning a month later.

» READ MORE: Jalen Hurts is officially The Man for the Eagles. History says the hard part is ahead.

Hurts was the NFL MVP runner-up last season and was named second-team All-Pro. The 2020 second-round pick passed and ran for 5,183 total yards with 43 touchdowns and just nine turnovers (six interceptions, three fumbles) in 18 starts, including the postseason. He missed two late regular-season games due to an injury to his right throwing shoulder.

Hurts’ extension places him ahead of Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers for the top spot among all NFL players in average annual salary at $51 million per year.