Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) takes the field during the player introductions at the Philadelphia Eagles game against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

The Eagles took a 7-0 lead against the Saints on Sunday as Jalen Hurts scored on a 1-yard sneak to capitalize on linebacker T.J. Edwards’ interception.

Hurts threw three completions to tight end Dallas Goedert on the 39-yard drive, including a 14-yard pass that got the Eagles down to the 1-yard line.

The short field was thanks to Edwards picking off Trevor Siemian.

