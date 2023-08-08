‘He doesn’t care about any of that’: Eagles react to Jalen Hurts being voted No. 3 in NFL Top 100 Players

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts finished No. 3 on the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2023 ranking, as voted on by the league’s players.

This marks a meteoric rise for Hurts, who — after being unranked last season — finished as NFL MVP runner-up while he led the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII.

Exactly what does this distinguished mark signify for Hurts and his teammates? As a pair of his top pass-catchers indicated, not much.

“He doesn’t care about any of that,” tight end Dallas Goedert said following Tuesday’s training camp practice. “He’s worried about one thing, and that’s winning and becoming a great player. Getting the glory, getting MVP runner-up, those are all accolades that are incredible and I’m sure he’s very thankful for them. But they don’t mean anything to him.

“He wants to win; he wants to win Super Bowls — he wants to be a great quarterback that way.”

Wide receiver A.J. Brown, who was voted No. 22 overall, offered a pair of contrasting reactions to Hurts being voted No. 3 — only behind No. 1 Patrick Mahomes and No. 2 Justin Jefferson. Brown and Hurts boast a longstanding relationship and in their first season as teammates, Brown broke the franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season with 1,496.

“As a friend, I’m extremely proud for him and what he’s accomplished this past season,” Brown said. “But as a teammate, I think nobody cares. He doesn’t care either and that’s OK. We know what we want to achieve. We’re not in it for individual goals. All the team goals. We’re excited for him, all the recognition he gets and everything. But just like him, we’re trying to stay focused on the task at hand.”

Hurts, who turned 25 on Monday, broke out in 2022 with 3,701 passing yards, 760 rushing yards, and 35 total touchdowns. He also set a new Super Bowl record with his three rushing touchdowns. The Eagles rewarded him in the offseason with a massive five-year contract extension worth up to $255 million with $179 million in guaranteed salary.

Through two weeks of training camp practices, Hurts has looked sharp. His good days have far outweighed his lowlights. Hurts often has connected with his receivers in stride and moved the ball downfield during full-team sessions with relative ease.

“The first couple days, I definitely felt like he was on another level,” Brown said. “He was making it look easy, being real calm, it’s like he’s in a game.

“He’s locked in. He’s focused. This is a self-driven person, who wants to achieve a lot.”

Added Goedert: “He’s got one of the most incredible mindsets, work ethics. He wants to be a great player in this league for a long time and he wants to win. It’s an everyday thing for him. He doesn’t take a day off.”