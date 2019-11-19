Jalen Mills returned to the Eagles’ secondary just four weeks ago, but he still managed to play one of the best games of his career last Sunday.
Against the New England Patriots, the 25-year-old cornerback, coming off a foot injury that sidelined him almost an entire year, allowed just three catches for 11 yards on nine targets.
During his Tuesday news conference, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz heaped praise on the green-haired defensive back.
“Jalen is playing at a high level all across the field,” Schwartz said. “He’s tackling well, he’s covering well. He’s up to the challenge of covering guys and he brings us a lot of spirit and a lot of competitiveness and toughness. I think you’ve seen the level of defensive play increase since he’s been back.”
Schwartz is right. Mills has played 90 percent of the team’s snaps in each of the four games since he came off the physically unable to perform list on Oct. 19. The team’s secondary struggled to contain big plays as Mills and his fellow starting corner Ronald Darby battled injury. They allowed six touchdowns of 30 yards or more in the first eight games of the season, but haven’t allowed one since Mills’ return against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 20.
“He’s always been a respected member of our defense and a guy that the coaches and players both have a lot of confidence in," Schwartz said. "He was down for a while. He worked really hard to get back, and I think all that hard work is paying off for him. I’m really proud of him.”
Mills sustained a foot injury last October that cost him the 2018 season. On the first day of training camp, the Eagles placed Mills on the PUP list, resigning him to practice off to the side for the first few months of the season.
Schwartz said that even as Mills was rehabbing, he was an active participant in position meetings, helping his quick transition back to the field.
“Even if he wasn’t playing, he sits right over there and he’s into the game taking notes like if he was playing,” Schwartz said. “And that’s paid off for him.”