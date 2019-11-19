Schwartz is right. Mills has played 90 percent of the team’s snaps in each of the four games since he came off the physically unable to perform list on Oct. 19. The team’s secondary struggled to contain big plays as Mills and his fellow starting corner Ronald Darby battled injury. They allowed six touchdowns of 30 yards or more in the first eight games of the season, but haven’t allowed one since Mills’ return against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 20.