Jalen Reagor was a full participant in practice Thursday, significantly improving the odds the rookie receiver can play in the season opener.
The Eagles' 2019 first-round pick suffered a shoulder injury on Aug. 31 during a scrimmage at Lincoln Financial Field. He got hurt trying to make a tackle on an interception. He was listed as a “week-to-week” on Sept. 1 and was expected to miss some games, but it’s looking as though he might be back earlier.
It’s worth noting that players wore just helmets in the practice without pads.
In other injury news, Lane Johnson, Miles Sanders, and Derek Barnett were limited for the second straight day. Corey Clement popped up on the injury report as a limited participant with a quadricep injury. Sanders did individual drills, but his and Clement’s status for Sunday is unclear.
If both running backs are hobbled, the team will have just Boston Scott and Jason Huntley, who is still learning the playbook, fully healthy. The team could promote practice-squad running backs Elijah Holyfield and/or Adrian Killins.
Like Sanders, Johnson participated in position drills during the portion of practice open to the media. He took reps alongside Nate Herbig, a second-year interior lineman who spent last season as a reserve center. Herbig played guard and center in training camp and is in the running for the starting right-guard spot vacated by Jason Peters in his move to left tackle. Matt Pryor and rookie Jack Driscoll worked together as a presumptive second-team grouping.
Eagles' coach Doug Pederson said the team would explore its options at right guard going into the opener.
“We do have some other younger players. I mean, Herbig has been working in there,” Pederson said Wednesday. “Driscoll has been working in there. We’ve got some options at the right-guard position.”
Herbig got some first-team reps in Peters' place during training camp, although Pryor is the only lineman up for the job who has game experience at the position.
Pryor started at right guard in the Eagles' playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks in January and had an uneventful game, which is the best the team could have hoped for after Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks' season ended with a shoulder injury.
Herbig played some snaps against the New York Giants during the regular-season finale. He joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019, after an injury-marred final season at Stanford dropped his draft stock.
“I feel comfortable playing with any one of them,” center Jason Kelce said. “Obviously I’m very comfortable working next to Matt. We played a lot of games at the end of the year last year. He’s a big guy, very powerful, long arms, he has a number of things that are advantageous. Nate Herbig is a really smart player, he can play center and guard. He really had a great camp; he’s come a long way from his rookie season. Jack Driscoll’s got a lot of things, he’s smart, he’s got good feet, you can tell he understands the game very well. I think we’re going to be in a good situation whoever we put there on the right side.”