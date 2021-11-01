It appears both Jalen Reagor and Jack Driscoll avoided serious injury in Detroit.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni indicated Monday that both the offensive starters are on short timetables to return from injuries sustained in the team’s 44-6 road win over the Detroit Lions.

Sirianni wouldn’t commit to either playing in next Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but said he’s “hopeful” they’ll be available depending on how their week of recovery goes.

Reagor suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter while diving for the goal line. He got off the field on his own power, but was carted to the locker room after spending time in the sideline medical tent. The 2020 first-round pick had a noteworthy new role in the offense before leaving, getting a two touches on end-arounds.

He finished with 21 rushing yards on the gadget plays and one catch for no yards.

“We’re hopeful for this week, but we’ll see as the week progresses,” Sirianni said of Reagor.

Driscoll, starting at right guard in place of Brandon Brooks, left in the first half with a hand injury. He was replaced by Nate Herbig, who filled in nicely as the Eagles rushed for 236 yards, the most they’ve had since Week 14 last year.

Sirianni said the team will “play that day by day” when asked if Driscoll would be available for the Chargers game.

Wilson a healthy scratch

Sirianni confirmed Eric Wilson was a healthy scratch Sunday.

The 27-year-old linebacker was inactive for the first time this year after signing a one-year deal with the Eagles late in the offseason. He came into the season as a potential starter following four years of steady progress with the Minnesota Vikings, but his tackling woes have led to his demotion.

The Eagles have rotated linebackers consistently since training camp. The group is scarce on proven players, and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has tried numerous combinations. Against the Lions, T.J. Edwards and Davion Taylor were the main linebackers on early downs with Alex Singleton working in, particularly on third downs.

When asked why Wilson didn’t dress, Sirianni said Shaun Bradley was chosen over Wilson because of the former Temple linebacker’s special-teams ability.

“With the way it went down, Davion was going to play a little bit more and so was T.J.,” Sirianni said. “There was a role for Alex in some of the third-down areas. ... We don’t have the luxury anymore to dress that many linebackers. So what it came down to was who was going to contribute more on special teams. Shaun has been such a good special-teams presence for us these last eight weeks of the season. It was kind of a numbers game there.”

Planting Birdseed

The Eagles released a short clip of Nick Sirianni’s postgame speech to the team in the locker room and offensive lineman Jason Kelce addressing the team afterward. In the clip, Kelce broke them down with “Roots on 3,” referring to Sirianni comparing the team to a growing flower that was growing roots underneath the surface.