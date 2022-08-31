The turbulent Jalen Reagor era has finally come to an end.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Eagles traded Reagor, the former TCU standout wide receiver, to the Minnesota Vikings, along with a 2023 seventh-round pick in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick, which could end up as a fifth-round pick, The Inquirer confirmed. The deal was first reported by ESPN.

Reagor, just 23, spent two seasons with the Eagles after he was selected with the No. 21 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, exactly one pick ahead of new teammate Justin Jefferson.

While Jefferson rapidly rose to All-Pro status, compiling 196 catches, 3,016 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns over two seasons, Reagor failed to latch on – both as a receiver and a returner. Over two seasons, Reagor recorded just 64 catches, 695 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. As a returner last season, Reagor logged 31 punt returns with an average of 7.3 yards per return with zero touchdowns. He also fielded 12 kickoffs with an average of 21.3 yards per return and zero touchdowns.

Reagor’s struggles, by and large, played a main factor in the team selecting former Heisman Trophy award winner DeVonta Smith with its top pick in last year’s draft. The Eagles also added star receiver A.J. Brown earlier in the offseason, in addition to signing wideout Zach Pascal, which meant Reagor dropped to fifth on the depth chart behind Brown, Smith, Pascal, and Quez Watkins.

Throughout the summer, general manager Howie Roseman aggressively attempted to find a trade partner for Reagor, but wound up keeping Reagor on the team’s initial 53-man roster, which was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

“I think when you look at Jalen, one of the things that one of our scouts said to me today is he was one of the only guys that practiced every day,” Roseman said. “The guy brought it every day. He worked on his craft. He had a great attitude, great energy. Obviously, he’s a talented guy. He’s 23 years old.

“We’re going to do whatever we think is in the best interest of the team, and we felt like there was no doubt in our mind that he deserved a role on this team.”