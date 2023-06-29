Jason Kelce’s Sea Isle event raises more than $380,000 for the Eagles’ Autism Foundation

Besides the obvious fun that Jason Kelce was having in Sea Isle City at the Ocean Drive for the latest edition of his annual fundraiser, the event turned out to be a roaring success as well.

The Eagles social media team tweeted out an impressive total from the array of activities, including Kelce tending bar, chugging beer, and doing an on-site podcast with his brother Travis, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles said that more than $380,000 was raised for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Kelce has the Midas touch for events that put the fun in fundraising, as his Christmas album last year did extremely well. The proceeds from that were shared among two dozen Philadelphia-area charities.

