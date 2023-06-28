Kelce brothers bring their podcast — and a ‘Beer Bowl’ — to the Shore as part of annual autism fundraiser

Jason Kelce loves to mark special occasions — the NFL Draft, World Series games and Super Bowl parades, among many more — by chugging beers. Now, the Eagles’ All-Pro center and bearded Everyman is back downing cold ones for a good cause.

On Wednesday, Kelce will host his third annual charity bartending event at the Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City, New Jersey. The Philadelphia icon will serve as a guest bartender at the Jersey Shore bar and restaurant from 4 to 8 p.m., one of several charity events he will participate in throughout the day. There will be a $10 cover charge at the door at the OD.

We’ll have live updates right here throughout the day. But first, here is more about what’s expected to unfold in Sea Isle:

What events will take place — and when will Kelce chug a beer?

Before manning the bar at the OD, Kelce will take part in a beer chugging contest at Paddy’s Green against Sportsradio 94 WIP host and producer James Seltzer. The station will air a live broadcast from Sea Isle from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kelce — along with his brother and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — will also record a live episode of their podcast, “New Heights,” during which they’ll host an inaugural “Beer Bowl,” a “Beerfest”-style drinking competition where fans compete for a trophy and a $50,000 prize. That’s scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: The Jason Kelce brand has limitless opportunities post-Eagles, but it makes retirement ‘very daunting’

“This is not going to be one-dimensional. We’re going to be challenging all your [beer] pong skills, all of your flipping skills, all of your chugging skills,” Jason Kelce said on a recent episode of his podcast.

While tickets to get in the final event of the day — Kelce’s celebrity bartending event at the OD, beginning at 4 p.m. — are only $10, getting a VIP floor seat to the “Beer Bowl” was a bit more competitive, according to the veteran offensive lineman. Kelce said they would only be giving those tickets out to the top donors as a way to drive up the donations to his annual fundraiser.

» READ MORE: Jason and Travis Kelce are hosting a $50,000 ‘Beer Bowl’ in Sea Isle — and you can compete

What cause is Kelce supporting?

Proceeds from Wednesday’s event will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation and Team 62, which is Kelce’s Eagles Autism Challenge team. Since 2021, Kelce’s fundraisers in Sea Isle have raised more than $200,000 in support of research and care programs for individuals with autism. With the event growing every year — and fans now vying for a VIP podcast experience — this year’s event could be the biggest yet.

Fans unable to attend can participate in a live auction, which closes on Thursday.

Besides Travis Kelce, who else might be in attendance?

In addition to Travis Kelce returning to support his older brother, organizers have promised additional appearances from other Eagles players, past and present, as well as Eagles cheerleaders and Swoop. Last year, Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata showed up and made a memorable appearance singing karaoke.

Follow along here for updates from Sea Isle. And in the meantime, catch up on last year’s event and learn about how Kelce became the most relatable Philly sports star in recent history.

» READ MORE: Eagles’ Jason Kelce became a bearded baby to pay off a Super Bowl bet as Travis autographed him