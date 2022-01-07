The Eagles activated five-time Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday afternoon, making the announcement roughly 32 hours before Saturday’s kickoff versus the Cowboys.

Kelce is one of 12 Eagles who were placed on COVID IR Monday. He is the first of the 12 players to be activated.

The other 11 players who remain on the list include running backs Boston Scott and Jordan Howard, tight ends Dallas Goedert and Jack Stoll, guard Nate Herbig, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox, linebackers Genard Avery and Alex Singleton, safeties Marcus Epps and Rodney McLeod and cornerback Avonte Maddox.

Kelce’s activation is particularly significant considering Kelce has started 121 consecutive regular-season games, dating back to the 2014 season. He holds the longest current streak of consecutive starts among NFL interior offensive lineman. For perspective, Bucs center Ryan Jensen is next at 80 straight starts.

Kelce’s 121 consecutive starts mark the fifth-longest streak in franchise history, behind Randy Logan (124), Jerry Sisemore (127), Herm Edwards (135) and Jon Runyan (144).

Coach Nick Sirianni has remained hush on whether he’ll play his starters against the Cowboys in Week 18. The Eagles have already clinched a playoff spot and they won’t have much to play for in the regular season finale, although it’s possible they slide up from the No. 7 to 6 seed.

“That’s still something that we’re discussing and we’re working through,” Sirianni said. “Everybody is ready to go. Even the guys that are out of the building right now [due to COVID-19] are ready to go because of the preparation that we’ve had by everybody throughout the week.

“That’s still something we’re sorting through. Every situation will be looked at differently. We are very aware that we don’t control our own destiny, as far as the No. 6 or 7 seed. Everybody is being treated as a different scenario.”

With Kelce, 34, now off the reserve/COVID-19 list, there’s a chance he starts in the regular season finale vs. Dallas, with an opportunity to extend his streak.